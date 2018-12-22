Councilwoman At-Large Helena Moreno is warning that the partial shutdown of the federal government, which began at midnight, is putting funding for domestic violence and sexual assault services at risk.

The Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), a 1994 act of the U.S. Congress, is the primary funding mechanism for many federally subsidized programs combating violent crimes against women. Unlike other federal services with guaranteed funding, VAWA — which has had two short-term extensions this year — is not among those essential programs. Yesterday, when the shutdown was imminent, Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called the chokeoff of VAWA funds “nothing short of an abdication of our responsibilities to women in our country.”

"If this issue isn't resolved soon, I predict there will be a devastating impact to victims in New Orleans and all around our state. These programs provide life-saving services. ...," Moreno said in a statement. "I've been in frequent contact with Congressman Cedric Richmond, and I appreciate his tenacious leadership to find a solution."

Richmond — the only Democratic member of Louisiana's Congressional delegation — referred to the situation in Washington D.C. as "an unnecessary and immature shutdown. This is all over a wall that the President said Mexico was going to pay for. VAWA needs a long-term reauthorization and the Republican-controlled House, Senate, and White House need to re-open government immediately."

Mary Claire Landry, executive director of the New Orleans Family Justice Center, said, "With this government shutdown, the President is putting all services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims at risk of closing across the country. Once again he is showing his lack of support for women and vulnerable victims by letting the Violence Against Women Act expire without reauthorization."

Issues disproportionately affecting women, including domestic violence, rape and sexual harassment, have been a focus of Moreno's tenure in the state legislature and now on the City Council.

The partial shutdown stems from President Donald Trump's desire for $5 billion in taxpayer funds to pay for part of his proposed border wall with Mexico. On the 2016 presidential campaign trail, Trump said repeatedly that Mexico would pay for the wall, but later shifted that burden to Americans. Senate Democrats have refused to approve the expenditure.

This afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell adjourned the Senate until Dec. 27.

Currently, 420,000 federal employees are working without pay and 380,000 are on unpaid furlough, according to a Senate fact sheet. The latter includes 96 percent of NASA employees, 80 percent of the National Park Service and National Forest Service and 95 percent of the employees of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.