14 Parishes
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; www.14parishes.com
Jamaican-style curried goat is served with two sides such as plantains, jasmine rice, cabbage or rice and peas. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Acme Oyster House
Harrah’s New Orleans, 8 Canal St., (504) 708-2409; www.acmeoyster.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
August
301 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 299-9777; www.restaurantaugust.com
Lacquered duckling is served with foie gras, apples, Brussels sprouts and candied pecans. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Bijoux
Le Pavillon Hotel, 833 Poydras St., (844) 656-8636; www.lepavillon.com/dining
At brunch, herb buttermilk biscuits are topped with andouille sausage gravy. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Bon Ton Cafe
401 Magazine St., (504) 524-3386; www.thebontoncafe.com
Red Fish Bon Ton is a grilled fillet of black drum topped with lemon butter and jumbo lump crabmeat. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $$$
Chophouse New Orleans
322 Magazine St., (504) 522-7902; www.chophousenola.com
A seafood platter includes boiled shrimp, baked shrimp, crabmeat, a lobster tail and seafood bisque. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. $$$
City Greens
909 Poydras St., Suite 125, (504) 533-0004; www.eatcitygreens.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
Copper Vine Wine Pub
1001 Poydras St., (504) 208-9535; www.coppervinewine.com
Gulf fish bouillabaisse includes blackened shrimp, jumbo lump crabmeat and vegetables in seafood broth. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Couvant
The Eliza Jane Hotel, 317 Magazine St., (504) 324-5400; www.couvant.com
Skate a la grenobloise features a sauce of brown butter, lemon, parsley and capers. Reservations recommended. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Dirty South Sammich Co.
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (504) 481-9599; www.pythianmarket.com
A Boogie sandwich features turkey, tomato, cucumbers, basil and lemon mayonnaise on whole grain bread. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Domenica
The Roosevelt New Orleans, 123 Baronne St., (504) 648-6020; www.domenicarestaurant.com
Purple potato gnocchi is served with oxtail, turnips and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Delviery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat-Sun. $$$
Empire State Delicatessen
701 Poydras St., Suite 130, (504) 412-8326; www.empirestatedeli.com
Meatloaf with mashed potatoes and gravy is a weekly lunch special. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Espresso Express
701 Poydras St., Suite 116, (504) 524-5115
A Holiday Gobbler panino includes roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, Monterey Jack cheese, garlic-herb mayonnaise and spinach on wheat bread. No reservation. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Fete au Fete StrEATery
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; www.feteaufete.com
Trash Grits features creamy stone-ground pepperjack grits topped with pulled smoked pork, grilled onions, a fried egg and Sriracha. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Fountain Lounge
The Roosevelt New Orleans, 130 Roosevelt Way, (504) 648-5486; www.therooseveltneworleans.com
Chef Carl Cushenberry’s fried chicken is served with coleslaw, red beans and rice and a biscuit for a Monday special. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
The Grill Room
Windsor Court Hotel, 300 Gravier St., (504) 522-1994; www.grillroomneworleans.com
A seared beef strip is topped with thyme butter and red wine and served with duck fat-roasted potatoes and broccoli rabe. Reservations recommended. Breakfast daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
The Halal Guys
301 St. Charles Ave., (504) 302-2918; www.thehalalguys.com
A falafel sandwich includes onions, peppers, lettuce and white and hot sauces in pita bread. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Kais
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (941) 527-2294; www.pythianmarket.com
A Sunshine bowl includes salmon, corn, mango, green onions, edamame, pickled ginger, ponzu spicy mayonnaise, cilantro, masago and nori strips. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
La Cocinita
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (504) 309-5344; www.lacocinitafoodtruck.com
Carne asada tacos are topped with salsa verde in corn tortillas. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Legacy Kitchen Tacklebox
Renaissance New Orleans Pere Marquette French Quarter Area Hotel, 817 Common St., (504) 827-1651; www.legacykitchen.com
See Legacy Kitchen in the Warehouse District section for restaurant description. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Little Fig
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; www.little-fig.com
See 1000 Figs in Mid-City section for restaurant description. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Luke
333 St. Charles Ave., (504) 378-2840; www.lukeneworleans.com
A wild mushroom flatbread is served with fried kale, charred onion, fontina cheese and pesto. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Madam’s Modern Kitchen & Bar
1300 Canal St., (504) 226-2993; www.madamsmodernkitchen.com
Char-broiled oysters are topped with Parmesan, garlic and drawn butter and served with French bread. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Meribo
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; www.meribopizza.com
See Northshore — Covington section for restaurant description. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Mike Serio’s Po-Boys
133 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-2668; www.seriospoboys.com
A muffuletta is filled with mortadella, Italian salami, ham, provolone and Swiss cheeses and olive salad. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $
Mother’s Restaurant
401 Poydras St., (504) 523-9656; www.mothersrestaurant.net
A combination platter includes jambalaya, red beans and rice, potato salad, shrimp Creole or crawfish etouffee and a vegetable. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
NolaNica
Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., Suite 212, (504) 702-8867; www.nolanica.com
See Kenner section for restaurant description. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri. $
P&G Restaurant & Bar
345 Baronne St., (504) 525-9678
For a weekly lunch special, red beans and rice comes with hot or smoked sausage. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $
Public Service
311 Baronne St., (504) 962-6527; www.publicservicenola.com
A cast iron skillet-seared double-cut pork chop is topped with caramelized onion jus and served with praline sweet potatoes. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and dinner daily, lunch Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Red Gravy
125 Camp St., (504) 561-8844; www.redgravycafe.com
Breakfast spaghetti is served with sausage sugo, ricotta and a sunny side up egg. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $$
The Steakhouse
Harrah’s New Orleans, 8 Canal St., (504) 533-6111; www.caesars.com
Gulf shrimp cocktail is served with wasabi cocktail sauce and remoulade. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$
Steve’s Diner
Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., (504) 522-8198; www.stevesdiner.net
A BLT salad includes bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, croutons and tomato ranch dressing. No reservations. Delivery available. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Terrazu Cafe
Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., (504) 287-0877; www.terrazu.net
A Terrazu salad includes romaine lettuce, beefsteak tomato, avocado, cucumber, celery, fontina cheese and hard-boiled egg with pepper-tarragon vinaigrette. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Trenasse
444 St. Charles Ave., (504) 680-7000; www.trenasse.com
Braised rabbit and shrimp fricassee comes with roasted root vegetables, field peas and egg noodles. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Tsunami Sushi
Pan American Life Center, 601 Poydras St., Suite B, (504) 608-3474; www.servingsushi.com/new_orleans
Cisotaki features thin slices of seared tenderloin served with scallions, ponzu, Sriracha and ciso sauces. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar
1009 Poydras St., (504) 309-6530; www.walk-ons.com
A Louisiana combo includes fried shrimp and catfish, crawfish etouffee, waffle fries, hushpuppies and cocktail and tartar sauces. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Welty’s Deli & Catering
336 Camp St., (504) 592-0223; www.weltysdeli.com
A muffuletta includes Genoa salami, ham, mortadella, provolone cheese and olive salad. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $