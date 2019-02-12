Ambassador of bounce, booty-popping and so much more Big Freedia is now a tour guide of sorts. In today's New York Times, Freedia offers "Five Places to Visit in New Orleans."

The spots: Morrow's on St. Claude ("a menu really off the chain"), Neyow's Soul Food ("bomb chargrilled oysters), Republic NOLA, Cafe Du Monde and Manchu Food Store on N. Claiborne Avenue: "I don’t know what those people do to that fried chicken, but they got all of New Orleans hooked on it. When I have my parties I get 300 pieces and people eat it all up in five minutes, I swear."

Not a bad list at all, but if it results in Willie Mae's-style lines of Airbnb-ers outside Manchu, some people aren't going to be happy.