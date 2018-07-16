The late Lee "Big Lee" Martin's Bonnabel Boulevard home is on the market, along with his entire collection of LSU memorabilia and everything else inside. It's all priced to sell at $349,900.

Martin was killed in May following the final dispute in a long-running feud with a neighbor, who allegedly shot Martin after Martin sprayed a hose inside his car.

Read obituary for Metairie's 'Big Lee' Martin, who entered 'Big LSU Stadium in the sky' Lee "Big Lee" Martin, a devout LSU superfan and owner of a towtruck company that bore his nickname was killed outside his Metairie home on Sat…

The LSU superfan's home and personal estate — not including the "Big Lee LSU"-emblazoned truck — are listed by Matthew Grass with The Agency real estate group. Among the items inside: a purple-and-gold pool table, a Sheriff Harry Lee doll, signed LSU memorabilia, a Scarface poster, and countless pennants, photographs and other LSU- and Donald Trump-related tchotchkes.

Also included: a purple-and-gold casket in which Martin planned to be buried.

Grass says the listing for 615 Bonnabel Blvd. is expected to go live Tuesday, July 17. An open house is set from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 22.

