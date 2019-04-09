The New Orleans Saints announced the 55 finalists for the 2019 Saintsations team today — and among the group is three men.

The Saints drew national attention (not all of it positive) last year when it became only the second NFL team to have a male cheerleader, Jesse Hernandez, a dance instructor from Maurice, Louisiana. After the New Orleans Advocate's Ramon Antonio Vargas profiled the Hernandez family, the story was linked on the front page of the Drudge Report, drawing dozens of hateful remarks aimed at Hernandez and the team. Shortly afterward, Hernandez received a proclamation of support from the New Orleans City Council recognizing him.

Hernandez is one of the three male finalists for the 2019 cheer squad. The team identified the others only by first names and city of residence: "Dante from Vicksburg, MS" and "Dylon from Erath" (Louisiana).

The Saintsations held its first round of auditions April 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.