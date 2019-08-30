Naloxone, a drug known to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, is now available online in Louisiana, announced Dr. Rebekah Gee, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), in a tweet Thursday.

Today Naloxone will be available online in Louisiana through https://t.co/XAVzrADl65. Naloxone can now be delivered directly to your home or office location. This is an exciting addition to the standing order I wrote for our state 3 years ago. Naloxone saves lives! — Rebekah Gee (@rebekahgeemd) August 29, 2019

With an online order through Script Health’s naloxone exchange website, the medication can be delivered to your home or office in three to five business days.

Louisiana residents who are at risk of overdosing or know somebody who is may order and receive naloxone without a prescription from a doctor, according to the LDH website. The hope is that friends and family of individuals at risk of overdosing will be able to easily access the live-saving antidote medication, which is only effective if the opioid is still in the user’s system.

But what may hinder access to naloxone is its cost, which the website notes is higher through the exchange website than the pharmacy.

According to the exchange website, insurance does not cover the service, which only accepts payments by credit card, Flexible Spending Account (FSA) and Health Savings Account (HSA) payments. It notes that insurance may be used at a local pharmacy in some instances.

The website offers sets of the drug in the form of a nasal atomizer for $99, a nasal spray known by its brand name Narcan for $150 and an automatic injector kit for around $4,200. Each comes with two doses of naloxone.

While opioid overdose deaths have plateaued in New Orleans in recent years, deaths from fentanyl have continued to increase rapidly, making up a higher percentage of the opioid death toll.