This morning, Northshore diners who stopped to get donuts or a hamburger at Covington's Butter Krisp Diner got something extra: A chance to be on Fox & Friends, the cable morning show that's made a specialty of doing remote shots at diners around the country.
Fox News correspondent Todd Piro thought it went well, tweeting that it was one of "the top 10 all time diner segments" on the show.
One diner, a military mom named Suzanne, said she liked President Donald Trump's rhetoric on Iran: "I want a president who's going to rule with an iron fist," she said. ... "Trump's for peace. And I like that. ... All this Russia, Russia, Russia? It's nonsense."
Mark, a Marine and crane operator wearing a "USA" hat, said he appreciated Trump's head for business, but that he was sick of politicians in both parties.
