New Orleans will host the state’s first Empowerment and Policy Conference, a two-day event centered on influencing policy decisions to positively impact black Louisiana residents, on Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28 at Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

The conference, organized by the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus (LLBC) and the Urban League of Louisiana (ULLA), will feature speeches from Gov. John Bel Edwards, National Urban League president and former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial and CNN political commentators Angela Rye and Bakari Sellers.

On Saturday at 11 a.m., there will be a panel called “Lacing the Boot: Supporting a Whole-State Agenda” that will include five of the city’s black mayors — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall, Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo and Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Other sessions will focus on issues such as mental health, racial disparities and diversity within the black community.

General admission tickets for the event are available for free, and priority tickets, which include access to priority seating, an opening reception and a closing luncheon, are $140.

A full schedule for the event can be found on the conference website.