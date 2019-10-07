Breaux Mart
9647 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-8146; www.breauxmart.com See Chalmette section for restaurant description.
Carreta’s Grill
1821 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 305-4833; www.carretasgrillrestaurant.com
A carne asada platter features skirt steak, sauteed onions, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, rice and sour cream. Reservations accepted. Hours vary by location. $$
Charles Seafood
8311 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 405-5263; www.charlesseafood14.com
Stuffed trout is served with crawfish cream sauce, vegetables, salad and garlic bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
City Greens
5161 Citrus Blvd., Elmwood, (504) 229-4240; www.eatcitygreens.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
Crabby Jack’s
428 Jefferson Highway, (504) 833-2722; www.crabbyjacksnola.com
Grilled alligator sausage patties are topped with pimiento cheese and served on French bread. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $$
District Donuts.Sliders.Brew
1126 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite D, Jefferson, (504) 605-7944; www.districtdonuts.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
Happy Italian Pizzeria
7105 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 305-4666; www.happyitalian.com
Duck confit and butternut squash pizza includes sun-dried tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, mushrooms and caramelized onions. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Heads & Tails Seafood &Oyster Bar
1820 Dickory Ave., Suite A, Harahan, (504) 533-9515; www.headsandtailsrestaurant.com
Eggplant Barbara features fried eggplant medallions topped with sauteed shrimp and crabmeat over linguine with crawfish cream sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
Hickory Cafe &Grill
1313 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 737-0033; www.hickorycafe.com
A focaccia burger is an 8-ounce beef patty topped with pepper Jack cheese, bacon, spinach, roasted red peppers and basil mayonnaise on focaccia. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $$
Hippie Kitchen
3741 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, (504) 444-4113; www.hknola.com
Pumpkin tahini pate is made with local pumpkin, mushrooms, caramelized onions and local feta cheese and served with house-baked flatbread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Jaeger’s Seafood & Oyster House
901 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson, (504) 818-2200; www.jaegersseafood.com
A King’s platter serves two and includes Dungeness crab, Maine lobster, boiled shrimp, jambalaya, potatoes, corn, garlic bread and salad. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Koz’s
6215 Wilson St., Harahan, (504) 737-3933; www.kozcooks.com
A Chamber sandwich includes roast beef, turkey, ham, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mustard and Italian dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Fri. $
La Madeleine
1200 S. Clearview Parkway, Harahan, (504) 818-2450; www.lamadeleine.com
See Carrollton/University section for restaurant description.
Mr. Poor Boy Restaurant
10202 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-1170
Slow-cooked roast beef is served on French bread with roast beef gravy. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Nacho Mama’s
Elmwood Shopping Center, 1000 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite 1016, Harahan, (504) 736-1188; www.nachomamasmexicangrill.com
Buffalo chicken nachos include Buffalo-style chicken, melted cheddar Jack cheese, blue cheese crumbles, celery, red onion and ranch dressing over deep-fried tortilla chips. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Rivershack Tavern
3449 River Road, Jefferson, (504) 834-4938; www.rivershacktavern.com
A cochon de lait po-boy is topped with pepper Jack cheese and jalapeno coleslaw on French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Sake Cafe
1130 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite A, Harahan, (504) 733-8879; www.sakecafela.com
A Clearview Roll features snow crab, avocado, crawfish, cream cheese, tempura-fried shrimp, smelt roe and eel sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Seither’s Seafood
279 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 738-1116; www.seithersseafood.com
Delacroix nachos feature blackened Gulf fish, boiled shrimp, avocado and salsa over chips. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
The Shimmy Shack
1855 Dock St., Harahan, (504) 729-4442; www.shimmyshack.net
House-made chili is topped with cheddar cheese. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Smoked
6626 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 577-0199; www.smokedbysteve.com
A half rack of ribs is served with two sides such as potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw or mashed potatoes. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Wed.-Sat. $$
Taqueria Corona
1827 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 738-6722; www.taqueriacorona.com
Fried fish tacos are topped with red cabbage and spicy tartar sauce. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Taste of Tokyo
10160 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-0688; www.tasteoftokyoriverridge.com
Grilled yellowtail collar is seasoned with black pepper and served with ponzu sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Tres Bon Cajun Meats
10316 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 405-5355; www.tresbonmeats.com
Brisket tips are burnt ends candied in brown sugar and braised in barbecue sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $