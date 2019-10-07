District_Donuts_sliders_002_CR_CherylGerber.jpg (copy)

Diners eat sliders at District: Donuts.Sliders.Brew.

 PHOTO BY CHERYL GERBER

Breaux Mart

9647 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-8146; www.breauxmart.com See Chalmette section for restaurant description.

Carreta’s Grill

1821 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 305-4833; www.carretasgrillrestaurant.com

A carne asada platter features skirt steak, sauteed onions, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, rice and sour cream. Reservations accepted. Hours vary by location. $$

Charles Seafood

8311 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 405-5263; www.charlesseafood14.com

Stuffed trout is served with crawfish cream sauce, vegetables, salad and garlic bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

City Greens

5161 Citrus Blvd., Elmwood, (504) 229-4240; www.eatcitygreens.com

See Uptown section for restaurant description.

Crabby Jack’s

428 Jefferson Highway, (504) 833-2722; www.crabbyjacksnola.com

Grilled alligator sausage patties are topped with pimiento cheese and served on French bread. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat. $$

District Donuts.Sliders.Brew

1126 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite D, Jefferson, (504) 605-7944; www.districtdonuts.com

See Uptown section for restaurant description.

Happy Italian Pizzeria

7105 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 305-4666; www.happyitalian.com

Duck confit and butternut squash pizza includes sun-dried tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, mushrooms and caramelized onions. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Heads & Tails Seafood &Oyster Bar

1820 Dickory Ave., Suite A, Harahan, (504) 533-9515; www.headsandtailsrestaurant.com

Eggplant Barbara features fried eggplant medallions topped with sauteed shrimp and crabmeat over linguine with crawfish cream sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

Hickory Cafe &Grill

1313 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 737-0033; www.hickorycafe.com

A focaccia burger is an 8-ounce beef patty topped with pepper Jack cheese, bacon, spinach, roasted red peppers and basil mayonnaise on focaccia. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Sat. $$

Hippie Kitchen

3741 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, (504) 444-4113; www.hknola.com

Pumpkin tahini pate is made with local pumpkin, mushrooms, caramelized onions and local feta cheese and served with house-baked flatbread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Jaeger’s Seafood & Oyster House

901 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson, (504) 818-2200; www.jaegersseafood.com

A King’s platter serves two and includes Dungeness crab, Maine lobster, boiled shrimp, jambalaya, potatoes, corn, garlic bread and salad. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Koz’s

6215 Wilson St., Harahan, (504) 737-3933; www.kozcooks.com

A Chamber sandwich includes roast beef, turkey, ham, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mustard and Italian dressing. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Fri. $

La Madeleine

1200 S. Clearview Parkway, Harahan, (504) 818-2450; www.lamadeleine.com

See Carrollton/University section for restaurant description.

Mr. Poor Boy Restaurant

10202 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-1170

Slow-cooked roast beef is served on French bread with roast beef gravy. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Nacho Mama’s

Elmwood Shopping Center, 1000 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite 1016, Harahan, (504) 736-1188; www.nachomamasmexicangrill.com

Buffalo chicken nachos include Buffalo-style chicken, melted cheddar Jack cheese, blue cheese crumbles, celery, red onion and ranch dressing over deep-fried tortilla chips. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Rivershack Tavern

3449 River Road, Jefferson, (504) 834-4938; www.rivershacktavern.com

A cochon de lait po-boy is topped with pepper Jack cheese and jalapeno coleslaw on French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Sake Cafe

1130 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite A, Harahan, (504) 733-8879; www.sakecafela.com

A Clearview Roll features snow crab, avocado, crawfish, cream cheese, tempura-fried shrimp, smelt roe and eel sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Seither’s Seafood

279 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 738-1116; www.seithersseafood.com

Delacroix nachos feature blackened Gulf fish, boiled shrimp, avocado and salsa over chips. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

The Shimmy Shack

1855 Dock St., Harahan, (504) 729-4442; www.shimmyshack.net

House-made chili is topped with cheddar cheese. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Smoked

6626 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 577-0199; www.smokedbysteve.com

A half rack of ribs is served with two sides such as potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw or mashed potatoes. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Wed.-Sat. $$

Taqueria Corona

1827 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 738-6722; www.taqueriacorona.com

Fried fish tacos are topped with red cabbage and spicy tartar sauce. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Taste of Tokyo

10160 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 737-0688; www.tasteoftokyoriverridge.com

Grilled yellowtail collar is seasoned with black pepper and served with ponzu sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Tres Bon Cajun Meats

10316 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, (504) 405-5355; www.tresbonmeats.com

Brisket tips are burnt ends candied in brown sugar and braised in barbecue sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $



