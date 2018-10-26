WWL-TV's Danny Monteverde and Steve Wolfram report that the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus, the marching parade that seems to have expanded at the speed of light since first hitting the streets in 2011, has moved its date from Feb. 23 to Feb. 9 "because of a lack of enough bomb-sniffing dogs to sweep its Marigny route and other security resources."
The krewe's website reflects the change and offers a refund for anyone who purchased marching tickets for Feb. 23.
Read more in the WWL-TV report.