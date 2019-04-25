An event centered around one of the most-discussed pieces of recent legislation — the Green New Deal (GND) — will take place at the Mahalia Jackson Theater Tuesday night.

The free public event is hosted by The Sunrise Movement, a group of young climate change activists that worked on the resolution with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, and Sen. Ed Markey, D-MA.

Since the GND was proposed in February, the group has hosted events around the country — nine tour stops and over 100 town halls — to discuss the details of the policy with residents as part of its “Green New Deal Tour.”

Political and community leaders will give presentations and guide conversations about the potential impacts of climate change on New Orleans and with political and community leaders. Organizers will also be laying out a game-plan for making the GND law in 2021 after the upcoming presidential election.

The GND is a proposal of large-scale changes to address climate change that would transform the country’s economy. Goals include switching the country to 100 percent renewable energy sources and a transformation of existing infrastructure and transportation systems to make them more energy efficient.

Opponents have labeled the resolution as unrealistic and too expensive, while proponents argue drastic action must be taken quickly to combat climate change, citing a 2018 report from the United Nations (UN) saying the world has just 12 years to limit global warming to manageable levels.

Sunrise Movement activists made national headlines when they organized a sit-in office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-NY, with signs reading “We have 12 years. What’s your plan?” Ocasio-Cortez attended the sit-in.

The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Those interested can reserve free tickets here.