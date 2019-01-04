New Orleans Public Library (NOPL) scofflaws, some good news in the New Year: Your checked-out book, CD or DVD will be auto-renewed on its due date, saving you the trouble of renewing it yourself or paying a fine.

There are some exceptions, the four biggest of which are interlibrary loans, items in the library's "New & Now" collection, items that have been placed on hold by others and items that have reached their maximum number of two renewals.

Other exceptions include bike locks and museum passes (did you even know NOPL has bike locks and free museum passes for checkout?).

The change, according to a press release from NOPL, takes effect immediately.