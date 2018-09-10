Now's your chance to get up close with more than 250 chimpanzees, as Chimp Haven, a national chimpanzee sanctuary near Shreveport, will open to the public for three Saturdays this fall.

"Chimpanzee Discovery Days" will be held Sept. 15, Oct. 20 and Nov. 17 on Chimp Haven's 200-acre refuge, which normally is closed to the public.

According to a press release about the event, "Staff members will be there to lead educational talks and answer questions about the chimpanzees, their personalities and preferences, what they eat and how the veterinarians provide each individual personalized veterinary care."

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids (children under 5 are free). For more information, visit the Chimpanzee Discovery Days website.