Carl Arrendondo, WWL-TV's chief meteorologist and a fixture on the Louisiana weather forecast scene for 28 years, will retire March 1 due to vision problems, the station announced this afternoon.

Arrendondo has been diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa (RP), a genetic disease that damages photoreceptors in the eye. According to the National Eye Institute, "In the late stages of RP ... people tend to lose more of the visual field, developing tunnel vision. They may have difficulty performing essential tasks of daily living such as reading, driving, walking without assistance, or recognizing faces and objects."

Arrendondo already is a board member of the Louisiana Lighthouse [for the Blind] and said in a story posted by WWL-TV that he would be working with the Lighthouse to raise awareness of RP.

Arredondo was a multiple winner of "Best Local Weathercaster" in Gambit's Best of New Orleans annual poll, and has been honored by the Associated Press and the New Orleans Press Club.

WWL-TV's other meteorologists include Alexandra Cranford, Chris Franklin and Dave Nussbaum. The station did not announce a new chief meteorologist.