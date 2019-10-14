PRE-ELECTION HAIL MARY? ABRAHAM CALLS FOR PELOSI’S EXPULSION FROM U.S. HOUSE
In the final days leading up to the Louisiana governor's election last Saturday, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham — one of two main Republicans vying to unseat Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards — called for the expulsion of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, from the U.S. House of Representatives due to her decision to begin an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
The congressman from Alto authored a resolution that Pelosi be expelled, citing a clause of the U.S. Constitution that states each house of Congress "may determine the Rules of its proceedings, punish its members for disorderly behavior, and, with the concurrence of two-thirds, expel a member."
"Nancy Pelosi's vicious crusade against our lawfully elected president is nothing more than a politically motivated witch hunt and it must be stopped," Abraham said in a statement. Democrats gained control of the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterm elections.
According to the U.S. Senate's website, the Senate has expelled only 15 members since 1789, 14 of whom supported the Confederacy during the Civil War. Only five members have been expelled from the House.
Pelosi has defended the impeachment investigation. "The actions taken by the president over the past two weeks show a defiance of our founders, with a total disregard for their wisdom and the U.S. Constitution," she told reporters. "The president will be held accountable. When it comes to impeachment, it is just about the facts and the Constitution."
In attack ads against Abraham in the governor's race targeted at Republican voters, his main GOP opponent, Eddie Rispone of Baton Rouge, tried to portray Abraham as voting with Pelosi. Abraham said such votes typically were on bipartisan, noncontroversial bills.
Over the summer, he posted a Facebook video touting a vote against what he called a "House Speaker Nancy Pelosi-Democrat bill."
The move came as news of a poll conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy between Oct. 1-4 found Abraham in third place in the governor's race, behind incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards, who received 45% of support, and businessman Eddie Rispone, with 22%. Abraham had 17% of support. The poll, which was commissioned by Gray Television, had a margin of error of 4%.
Rispone, who has criticized Abraham for calling on Trump to step aside in 2016 after a recording revealed lewd comments he had made about women, used Abraham’s latest move as another chance to swipe at the congressman.
"Congressman Abraham might be the only person in America who has called on both Trump and Pelosi to step aside at different times," Rispone said. "But I agree, Pelosi should be expelled. Glad Ralph got it right this time.” — KAYLEE POCHE & ELIZABETH CRISP
U.S. 5th District Court of Appeals hears oral arguments on abortion law
Last November, U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves permanently blocked a 2018 Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks. But the battle over the law — which a similar law in Louisiana hinges on — is not over yet.
Three judges on the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments on the law in New Orleans last week, during which the state of Mississippi claimed the district court should have allowed it to present evidence about whether a fetus feels pain during an abortion.
In that ruling, Reeves, who hears cases in the Southern District of Mississippi, called the law “a facially unconstitutional ban on abortions prior to viability.” He referred to the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, which established a woman’s right to an abortion before the fetus is viable, or can live outside the womb, on the basis of the right to privacy.
The 5th Circuit Court, which covers Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, is considered more conservative than other federal appellate courts. In September 2018, it upheld a Louisiana law requiring abortion providers to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals — potentially leaving the state with only one abortion provider. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed last week to hear arguments in that case, marking the first time its new conservative majority will hear a major abortion case.
If the 5th Circuit upholds the Mississippi ban, Louisiana’s 15-week ban would kick in, putting taxpayers on the hook for any legal costs accrued should the case go to the U.S. Supreme Court. There’s no timetable for the circuit court ruling.
Mississippi's ban allows exceptions only in the cases of a medical emergency or severe fetal abnormality. Louisiana's abortion ban, which also was passed in 2018, carves out exceptions only to “preserve the life or health of the unborn child," "to remove a stillborn child,” or to save the life of the mother.
Louisiana’s ban also states that anyone who performs an abortion after 15 weeks would face a prison sentence of up to two years. There would be no legal penalty for the woman who received the abortion.
The 5th Circuit’s ruling could impact the future of the laws Louisiana and Mississippi passed earlier this year that would outlaw abortions once an embryo’s heartbeat is detected, around the sixth week of pregnancy — before many women know they are pregnant.
As with the 15-week ban, Louisiana’s “6-week ban,” also known as “the heartbeat bill,” will only go into effect if federal courts uphold Mississippi’s version of the law — a provision meant to save Louisiana money defending the legislation in court.
Both Louisiana’s 15-week and six-week bans were authored by State Sen. John Milkovich, D-Shreveport, a staunch anti-abortion legislator who has said he is in favor of banning all abortions in the state. The six-week ban was just one of several abortion restrictions the state passed this year, part of a broader trend of anti-abortion legislation that made its way through conservative state legislatures around the country this year. — KAYLEE POCHE
Louisiana still has high STD rates, but Health Dept. says progress is being made
Chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases are on the rise nationally, and Louisiana’s case rates rank among the highest, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report on sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) released last week.
The state had the nation’s second highest chlamydia rate, the third-highest congenital syphilis rate (or the rate of syphilis among newborns), the fifth-highest gonorrhea rate and the seventh-highest primary and secondary syphilis rates.
But Dr. DeAnn Gruber, director of the Louisiana Department of Health’s Bureau for Infectious Diseases, said those rankings are mostly down from last year’s report, in which the state ranked second highest in rates of chlamydia, first in congenital syphilis, third in gonorrhea and third in primary and secondary syphilis. “Even though we're in the Top 10 still, we see this as being progress that we're no longer only in the Top 3,” Gruber said.
This year, Louisiana saw a reported 36,293 chlamydia cases, 12,043 gonorrhea cases, 669 primary and secondary syphilis cases and 46 cases of congenital syphilis.
In some cases, the decline in Louisiana’s rankings was due to a decline in case rates, but in others, it was due to an increase in other state’s rates.
The state’s congenital syphilis cases went down 22% from last year’s report, which helped it jump down four spots in the national rankings. It was the first time in nearly a decade the state did not rank first.
Gruber attributes part of this decline to the fact that, in response to the high rates Louisiana began seeing in the early 2000s, the state assembled regional STD/HIV task forces and case review teams to determine better strategies to reduce the number of cases.
In 2014, the state passed a law requiring every pregnant woman to be tested for both syphilis and HIV at an initial prenatal care visit and again in the third trimester. Primary and secondary syphilis decreased by about 1% from the previous year, as the national rate jumped by 15%. Louisiana’s gonorrhea and chlamydia case rates increased, but not as much as other states.
The number of reported combined cases of the three STDs reached an all-time high in the United States in 2018, with 1.8 million chlamydia cases, more than 583,000 gonorrhea cases and more than 115,045 syphilis cases between 2017 and 2018. That’s a 63% increase in gonorrhea cases and a 19% increase in chlamydia cases since 2014, the CDC report said.
People in Louisiana most affected by STDs are people between 13 and 24 years of age, gay and bisexual men and pregnant women.
Gruber said the biggest obstacles the state faces in lowering STD rates is the stigma surrounding sexual health, sexual education and access to treatment. Many physicians do not stock the treatment for syphilis, which must be injected. The state is currently piloting a program where pregnant women who face barriers to receiving those injections, such as transportation or childcare, can have a public health nurse administer them at their home.
“I think it was the first time in a long time that we actually had some level of encouragement and hope that the number of things that we've been doing through the health department and with our community partners and with our clinicians, that we actually are making some progress,” Gruber said of the report. — KAYLEE POCHE
Local writers Broom, Woodfox finalists for National Book Awards
The 2019 National Book Awards have been narrowed down to 25 finalists, and New Orleans authors Sarah M. Broom and Albert Woodfox fill two of those spots. Both are nominated for books in the nonfiction category, of which there are five.
Broom's "The Yellow House" is a memoir named for the New Orleans East house in which she grew up. The house was destroyed during Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures, which is when Broom moved back to New Orleans. In the book, she discusses the impact Katrina had on her family.
Woodfox's book "Solitary" discusses his time in Angola Prison, where he joined the Black Panther Party. Woodfox and other members of the Panthers were accused of killing a white guard in 1972. He spent more than 40 years in solitary confinement before his release in February 2016, and the book details the harrowing conditions he experienced.
Jericho Brown, a Shreveport native who attended the University of New Orleans and Dillard University and now lives in Atlanta, also is a finalist for the poetry award with his book "The Tradition," which explores themes of safety, evil and freedom.
The final awards will be announced Nov. 20 at a ceremony in New York City. — KAYLEE POCHE