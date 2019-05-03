After a pipe burst today caused heavy flooding and a boil water advisory in parts of Uptown New Orleans, City Councilwoman At-Large Helena Moreno made a renewed call for New Orleans to review all of its tax dedications.

A water main break in the Freret neighborhood resulted in flooding that led at least a dozen Uptown schools to close. The pipe was more than a century old, according to the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board (S&WB).

A cautionary boil water advisory was then announced for parts of Uptown from Carrollton to Napoleon and Claiborne to the Mississippi River and is still in effect.

“This morning’s water main break is another clear signal of the desperate need for improvements to the city’s infrastructure,” Moreno said in a statement Friday.

The break came at the end of a week of tangled negotiations between Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Gov. John Bel Edwards and hospitality industry leaders over increased funding to the S&WB from new hotel and short-term rental taxes.

Cantrell and Edwards were scheduled to give a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss the deal but the Cantrell administration abruptly cancelled it Tuesday night.

The deal — which is contingent on a package of bills in the state legislature — would give New Orleans $27 million a year for infrastructure and $48 million upfront to the S&WB. Those totals are down from the initial $40 million a year and one-time payment of $75 million Cantrell sought.

Moreno said that the agreement alone would not be enough to fix the city’s pressing infrastructure problems.

“I am hopeful that negotiations in Baton Rouge will lead to a boost in funds, but unfortunately, much more is needed and we must act quickly,” Moreno said.

Moreno said she plans to bring a motion before City Council May 9 to create a committee to review all dedicated taxes in New Orleans, in hopes that funds can potentially be freed from other areas and used to improve the city’s infrastructure. The goal is to complete a full report by early 2020, she said.

"We can not live in a city where lives are interrupted and possibly even put in jeopardy because of failing infrastructure," Moreno said.