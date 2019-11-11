The Basin Lounge
152 W. Harrison Ave., (504) 482-6066; www.facebook.com/thebasinlakeview
Neighborhood bar
There are plenty of shots of Fireball, Jagermeister and Tito’s vodka to go around. The bar is also dog-friendly, has outdoor seating, offers sports on TV, video poker and pool tables. Ladies’ night is Thursday. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
The Blue Crab Restaurant and Oyster Bar
7900 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 284-2898; www.thebluecrabnola.com
Restaurant bar
Eat and drink in a nautical-styled restaurant and bar on the waterfront where there’s live music on weekends. Try a popular drink like the Blue Crab Collins. Open Tue.-Sun. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Tue.-Fri. and during New Orleans Saints games.
Rizzuto’s Ristorante & Chop House
6262 Fleur de Lis Drive, (504) 300-1804; www.rizzutosristorante.com
Restaurant bar
This neighborhood restaurant specializes in classic Italian cuisine and is known for sizeable portions. Drinks include wine, domestic beer and cocktails made with house-infused spirits. Open Tue.-Sun. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Tue.-Fri.
Gambit's Big Bar Guide 2019: Where to drink in LAKEVIEW
Email Jake Clapp at jclapp@gambitweekly.com