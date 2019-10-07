New Orleans is well-known for its traditional cuisine, but its dining scene is full of variety. Recent additions include vegan fare at NOLA Vegan Cafe on Leonidas Street and Vietnamese-based dishes at Em Trai Sandwich Co. in Faubourg Marigny. Joining the French Quarter’s late-night taverns is Palm & Pine and its Latin- and Caribbean-inspired cuisine. True Food Kitchen opened next to recent Warehouse District pizza restaurant Bonci.

Gambit’s Fall Restaurant Guide features dishes from those restaurants and a host of others from the French Quarter to Kenner, Metairie, Slidell, Covington and Westwego. There are fine dining spots, neighborhood joints, seafood houses, sushi bars, pizza parlors, taquerias and more. Listings include popular or signature dishes, hours of operation, reservation policies and more.

Enjoy.