As plans for the visitation and funeral of the late Leah Chase have come together, the Chase family has announced her visitation on June 8 will be livestreamed on YouTube, while her funeral Mass will also be livestreamed, as well as broadcast on WLAE-TV.
There will be a public viewing from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at Xavier University's Convocation Center (7910 Stroelitz St.). A celebratory program will be held at 6 p.m, and will be livestreamed on YouTube (search "Chef Leah Chase Celebration of Life Service"). The public is invited to attend.
A Mass of Christian burial will be spoken at noon on Monday, June 10 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church (1923 St. Philip St.), Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with the rosary beginning immediately after the visitation. Seating at St. Peter Claver will be limited, but the Mass will be broadcast on WLAE-TV and livestreamed at this link from noon to 2 p.m.
Following the Mass, a dirge will proceed to Dooky Chase's Restaurant before the Chase family goes on to St. Louis Cemetery No. 3. From the cemetery, there will be a traditional second line to the New Orleans Museum of Art for a public repass.
The routes:
Second Line to Dooky Chase
2:00 p.m.
START: St. Peter Claver Church, 1923 St. Philip St.
Proceed down St. Philip Street
Right on N. Roman Street
Right on Orleans Avenue
END: Dooky Chase Restaurant, 2301 Orleans Ave.
Second Line to City Park
4:00 p.m.
START: St. Louis Cemetery #3, 3421 Esplanade Ave.
Proceed up Esplanade Avenue
Continue into City Park onto Lelong Street
Continue onto Collins Diboll Circle
Right on Enrique Alferez Drive
Left on Friederichs Avenue
Left on Henry Thomas Drive
Left on Collins Diboll Circle
END: Lelong Street