Utility rates for most New Orleanians are about to go down, slightly — and by next year some of the savings will get eaten by other rate hikes approved by the City Council. On top of that, Entergy New Orleans has the right to challenge the council’s anticipated ratemaking decision in court.

The fight over Entergy’s allowable profit margin appears far from over.

After a year of hearings and delays, the council utilities committee on Oct. 23 recommended a significant reduction in Entergy’s maximum allowable profit margin — from the current 11.1% to 9.35%. Entergy wanted a smaller reduction, to 10%. Either way, Entergy’s earnings will go down; the debate is purely a question of how much.

For all the ratemaking sound and fury, the average customer’s bill would go down slightly less than $3 a month, or $34 a year — assuming the full council adopts the committee’s recommendation on Nov. 7. That seems certain at this point, though there are lots of whispers among council members, Entergy and the mayor.

Meanwhile, rates in Algiers would remain the same for a year, then begin rising to match those in the rest of New Orleans. Algiers used to be served by Entergy Louisiana, which has lower rates than Entergy New Orleans. The long-term plan is to equalize rates across the city.

Many New Orleanians live paycheck to paycheck, so every reduction helps. But here’s the catch: If Entergy challenges the council’s decision in court, ratepayers will wind up paying the legal fees for both sides. And, of course, when a matter goes to court there’s no way to predict what the outcome will be. That’s why most legal disputes are settled out of court.

On top of all that, ratepayers’ bills will increase next year to pay for the new gas-fired electric generating plant in New Orleans East — the city’s only generating plant — and to fund council-mandated investments in renewable energy (read: solar).

Past councils have relied on their experts to settle big legal cases with Entergy. This council will never accept Entergy’s 10% figure, as well it shouldn’t. However, the costs and uncertainties that go with litigation could prompt some council members to consider reopening settlement talks with Entergy. Such talks occurred for months, but ultimately lapsed.

Clancy DuBos: The Louisiana governor's race — looking back, and looking ahead Worst of all for Edwards, he got about 21,000 fewer votes on Oct. 12 than he got in the 2015 runoff. I’ll say it again: Edwards’ turnout effort sucked.

Don’t get me wrong: The council committee made a case for the 9.35% figure. The committee also recommended a $1 million fine against Entergy for failing to make required (and long-promised) improvements to its distribution system. Studies have shown that weaknesses in Entergy’s grid contributed significantly to outages in recent years.

For its part, Entergy argues that 9.35% is below the national average and that the business faces challenges other utilities don’t, such as higher storm risk, a relatively small customer base and higher borrowing costs.

Clancy DuBos: Louisiana’s constitution reflects its ‘lock-and-store’ political culture If there’s to be a rewrite of our 1974 constitution, the real challenge will be producing a document that reflects a changed political culture and not just an updated set of protections for today’s vested interests.

Interestingly, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has lobbied council members for the 10% figure, probably because she wants Entergy to help her solve some of the Sewerage & Water Board’s power issues.

As things stand now, the full council is poised to go with 9.35% on Nov. 7. Ratemaking is always grand political theater. This drama could have quite a run.