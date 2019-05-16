Michelle Obama will headline the 2019 Essence Festival with a keynote speech at the Superdome July 6, festival organizers announced this morning.

The former first lady's autobiography "Becoming" is one of the bestselling memoirs in American publishing, and her book tour has been well-attended both in the U.S. and overseas.

“We are indescribably thrilled and honored to have ‘Forever First Lady’ Michelle Obama as a part of our 25th Anniversary Essence Festival, which will mark our most exciting and extensive programming to date,” Essence Communications CEO Michelle Ebanks said in a statement.

Admission to see the former first lady will be included with Saturday tickets to the festival.

Michelle Obama was in New Orleans last year shortly before the publication of "Becoming," speaking to the 2018 American Library Convention at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

This year's Essence Fest also will feature Mary J. Blige, Nas, Missy Elliott, H.E.R., Big Freedia, Davido, Frankie Beverly, Jermaine Dupri, MC Lyte, Pharrell Williams and Sheila E., among other acts.

Tickets to the festival are available now.