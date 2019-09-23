Three candidates for governor clashed over taxes and Medicaid in their first debate Sept. 19, but they largely agreed on abortion restrictions, gun policies, the dangers of e-cigarettes and the value of the TOPS scholarship program.
The debate, which took place at Louisiana State University (LSU), featured Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and his two main Republican opponents, businessman Eddie Rispone and U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham. It was hosted by LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication and Nexstar Media Group.
One of the most contentious sequences centered on Louisiana’s shift from a budget deficit to a budget surplus since Edwards was elected in 2015 and whether the candidates would now cut taxes.
Edwards pointed to the state’s investment in education, including a recent pay raise for K-12 teachers and an end to the cuts in college budgets that were common under his predecessor, Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal. “What we don’t want to do is go back to cutting higher education,” Edwards said.
Abraham said he would “absolutely” cut taxes if he wins because Louisiana has one of the highest sales tax rates in the country. Rispone also said he would cut taxes because he believes Louisiana has a spending problem. (According to The Advocate, an independent review by the nonpartisan and generally conservative Tax Foundation found that Louisiana’s state and local tax burden is actually one of the lowest in the country, akin to that of bigger states like Texas and Florida, although collected in different ways.)
Polls show that Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, is leading the race, while Abraham and Rispone are competing to get into a hoped-for runoff with him. Rispone recently attacked Abraham in television ads. But during the debate, both Republicans focused on their differences with Edwards rather than with each other.
Edwards has cited the addition of more than 450,000 working people to the state’s Medicaid health insurance rolls — a program mostly paid for by the federal government — as one of his biggest achievements. Abraham maintained that the Medicaid expansion was “a nightmare” and vowed to tighten the program. Rispone contended the expansion is “unsustainable.”
Asked if he favored tying work requirements to Medicaid, Edwards said he supported community engagement for everyone on Medicaid. Edwards then blasted Abraham for missing 44% of the House votes since he started running for governor — more than any other congressman. “I support a work requirement for members of Congress,” Edwards said.
Rispone said that people “want a job; they don’t want to be on Medicaid. I would not be bragging about putting 500,000 more people on Medicaid. I’d be bragging about getting them off Medicaid.”
The candidates were asked if they would support any exceptions to abortion restrictions. All three stated that they would not support exceptions in cases of rape or incest. “I believe life begins at conception,” Abraham said. Edwards emphasized that he is a pro-life Catholic.
In response to a question about whether they would support a state law requiring background checks for all private sales of firearms, all three candidates essentially said no, citing their support for the Second Amendment.
Earlier in the evening, the candidates were asked if they would consider banning flavored e-cigarettes after recent national reports of more than 400 serious illnesses and seven vaping-related deaths. Rispone said he was not prepared to sign an executive order banning the products but added Louisiana should place warnings on the products. Edwards said he would want to sit down with the Louisiana Department of Health before making a decision. He said he supported President Donald Trump’s consideration of a ban on flavored e-cigarettes. Abraham said that as a physician, he believes e-cigarettes are unhealthy for anyone to use.
Edwards was asked about a former aide who had to resign over sexual harassment allegations, and Rispone was asked how he could claim to be a political outsider after contributing nearly $1 million to political candidates since 1996. Noting that he has missed 44% of the votes since January, moderators asked Abraham why he did not step aside in Congress to focus on this race. He responded that he “represents our constituents every day” and is in constant contact with his staff on Capitol Hill, who are “solving problems every day of the week.”
When given the opportunity for applause, the crowd erupted into cheers, with “Four more years!” chanted by Edwards supporters and “Go, Doc, go!” heard from Abraham supporters. — RAYMOND CONSTANTINE & KATHERINE MANUEL | LSU REVEILLE
Some in GOP break for Abraham
After months of holding their fire when it came to endorsing one of the two major GOP candidates seeking to oust Gov. John Bel Edwards in the gubernatorial election, several prominent Republicans have thrown their weight behind U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham.
The catalyst seems to have been fellow Republican Eddie Rispone’s choice to air an attack ad against Abraham, who represents northeast Louisiana and parts of the Florida parishes. The ad attempts to link Abraham’s voting record with that of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and — more seriously — claims that Abraham didn’t have sufficient fealty to President Donald Trump.
Rispone, a Baton Rouge businessman making his first bid for public office, previously had said he wouldn’t attack Abraham. He apparently has changed that position due to the fact that he remains in third place in every poll.
In his Abraham endorsement, state Rep. Alan Seabaugh, one of the most conservative members of the Legislature, called the attack ad “an unfortunate and very ill-advised turn.” U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins said in a statement, “The path to recovery in Louisiana is now illuminated.”
The state Republican Party and the powerful Louisiana Association of Business and Industry both hedged their bets by endorsing both Rispone and Abraham rather than coalescing behind a single challenger to Edwards. — KEVIN ALLMAN
Storyland’s back — soon!
Renovations on New Orleans City Park’s Storyland that have closed it to visitors since early July are nearly complete. The themed playground will reopen Saturday, Sept. 28 at noon.
The 63-year-old attraction, known for its storybook sculptures, still will feature visitor favorites, like Captain Hook’s pirate ship and Cinderella’s pumpkin carriage as well as new exhibits and enhanced existing attractions.
Guests will be able to explore three new exhibits — Humpty Dumpty, Tortoise and the Hare and Boudreaux the Zydeco Gator. A fourth, Jack and the Beanstalk, is scheduled to debut later this fall.
The Little Mermaid sculpture that long has perched on a rock in Storyland’s pond will be getting company, as children and parents will be able to drive motorized pirate ships around it.
The renovation will incorporate STEM activities and interactive-play materials and will increase accessibility for people with disabilities. It is the playground’s first major renovation in 35 years.
Part of the science, technology, engineering and math component will be a spaceship inside the Hey Diddle Diddle exhibit that will display information about the history and future of NASA’s space exploration with a focus on diversity — including the stories of the first African-Americans in space and black NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, who helped send the first American to orbit the Earth.
The upgraded park also will display the space suit of Charles Bolden Jr., the first black person to permanently hold the title of NASA administrator. Bolden spent nearly 700 hours in space during his 14-year stint as a NASA astronaut.
The $800,000 renovation was funded privately by individuals and local foundations.
Admission to Storyland is $5 per person, and children 36 inches tall or shorter get in free with a paid adult. — KAYLEE POCHE
Cantrell, City Council members to hold fundraiser for Edwards' campaign
Mayor LaToya Cantrell is set to host a fundraiser with prominent New Orleans Democrats at Tipitina’s Tuesday, Oct. 1, for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ re-election campaign. The event comes during early voting (Sept. 28-Oct. 5).
The event, dubbed Victory at the Polls for JBE, will feature performances by Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers, rap group Partners-N-Crime with the Big EZ Band and Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet.
All seven of the New Orleans City Council members are scheduled to attend. So are many metro-based state senators and representatives including Sens. Troy Carter, JP Morrell, Karen Carter Peterson and Reps. Jimmy Harris, Neil Abramson, John Bagneris, Joe Bouie, Gary Carter, Royce Duplessis and Walt Leger.
Tickets are $10 for general admission and $100 for VIP, which includes access to a private reception with the governor.
The primary for the governor’s race, along with a host of other statewide and local races, is Oct. 12. — KAYLEE POCHE
Leger, Abramson to moderate debates among their would-be successors
Walt Leger and Neil Abramson may be term limited in their current jobs as state representatives, but they'll soon have new gigs, if only for one night: moderating a debate of those who are looking to succeed them in office.
The Loyola University New Orleans College of Law Advocacy Center will host two 45-minute debates on Thursday, Sept. 26. The debates will be held in Room 308 of the Loyola College of Law (526 Pine St.).
From 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., Leger will moderate a debate for the candidates in the District 91 race, his current office. Then, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Abramson will do the same for his District 98 seat.
A meet-and-greet for District 91 candidates and the public will be held from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. before their debate, and a similar event for District 98 will take place after that debate.
There are four candidates in the District 91 race: Carling Dinkler, Mandie Landry, Robert McKnight and Pepper Bowen Roussel. Seven people are vying for the District 98 seat: Evan Bergeron, Max Hayden Chiz, Aimee Adatto Freeman, Marion "Penny" Freistadt, Ravi Sangisetty, Kea Sherman and Carlos Zervigon.
All candidates in both races are Democrats. — KEVIN ALLMAN