ARREDONDO TO STEP DOWN THIS WEEK DUE TO VISION PROBLEMS
Carl Arredondo, WWL-TV's chief meteorologist and a fixture on the Louisiana weather forecast scene for 28 years, will retire March 1 due to vision problems, the station announced last week.
Arredondo has been diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa (RP), a genetic disease that damages photoreceptors in the eye. According to the National Eye Institute, "In the late stages of RP ... people tend to lose more of the visual field, developing tunnel vision. They may have difficulty performing essential tasks of daily living such as reading, driving, walking without assistance, or recognizing faces and objects."
Arredondo already is a board member of the Louisiana Lighthouse [for the Blind] and said in a story posted by WWL-TV that he would be working with the Lighthouse to raise awareness of RP.
Arredondo was a multiple winner of "Best Local Weathercaster" in Gambit's Best of New Orleans annual poll, and has been honored by the Associated Press and the New Orleans Press Club.
WWL-TV's other meteorologists include Alexandra Cranford, Chris Franklin and Dave Nussbaum. The station did not announce a new chief meteorologist.
Cantrell commends law enforcement performance in downtown shooting
After a Feb. 17 shooting in downtown New Orleans — in which five people were hit by bullets one block from Canal Street just before 6:45 p.m., and seven people were killed in various incidents over the weekend — Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement today commending law enforcement.
Cantrell also sought to calm those who might be worried about violence during the Mardi Gras season: "I want to assure all of our residents and our guests that we are well-coordinated, well-trained and ready for Carnival, and that we will not allow this ugliness to mar our celebration or to endanger our people."
The suspect in the downtown shooting was identified by law enforcement sources as Reginald Romero Bursey. Bursey was shot by unspecified law enforcement officials and subsequently died. The five bystanders struck by bullets survived.
Cantrell's statement said, in part, “In the wake of last night’s tragic events, it is important that we acknowledge and understand the work our New Orleans Police Department is doing to keep our people safe. Far from being ‘the Wild West’, our City sleeps under the protection of an interconnected web of law enforcement agencies whose effectiveness is on display every day.
“Our hearts go out to the victims wounded last night, two of whom required surgery. We are closely monitoring the victims and staying in contact with their families. They matter. Their lives matter. Investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing."
Largest fire in recent New Orleans history claims historic St. Charles home
New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) firefighters battled a seven-alarm blaze at a historic home in the 2500 block of St. Charles Avenue Feb. 20.
The 150-year-old mansion, the home to several kings and queens of Carnival, was in danger of collapse Wednesday morning, NOFD Superintendent Timothy McConnell said. The fire was brought under control by 1:45 p.m., but the mansion’s three residents lost their home. No injuries were reported. One woman was in the house when the fire broke out; she was able to get out of the building unharmed.
It is the largest fire in New Orleans since a six-alarm blaze resulted in the partial collapse of two buildings on Canal Street in 2016, McConnell said.
At 7:44 a.m. a 911 call reporting “flames visible” in the single-family dwelling, according to an NOFD news release. The first New Orleans Fire Department company arrived on the scene at 7:48 a.m. finding the three-story mansion at 2525 St. Charles Ave. with flames and heavy smoke coming from the first floor and basement area from the home.
About 85 firefighters and 26 firetrucks responded on Wednesday. At one point on Wednesday morning, McDonnell said, a car blocking a fire hydrant hindered their ability to get water to the home.
One NOFD member was assisted from the fire building after he became disoriented, an NOFD press release said. He was evaluated on the scene by New Orleans Emergency Services personnel before returning to his company. One other firefighter stepped through the floor boards but was able to evacuate himself safely from the building; he was uninjured.
All residents of the 2511 St. Charles condominiums will be temporarily displaced until the building’s alarm system can be reset or replaced.
The destroyed home is a Queen Anne style mansion known as the Montgomery-Grace home and as the Morris-Downman home. Records indicate the house was built by architect Henry Howard before 1865, according to the Preservation Resource Center. It’s not the first time during this century that a fire has broken out in the home. A June 2007 attic blaze required a renovation to the home’s formal dining room, the PRC reports.
One of the houses where the king of Carnival traditionally stops to toast on Mardi Gras, the house has a long history with the Rex Organization, going back at least to 1907, when its owner Charles H. Downman reigned as Rex. The day after the fire, Rex Organization officials said this year's parade would stop at the house in tribute. — UPTOWN MESSENGER
‘Krewe of Chad’ back on Orleans Avenue
Nearly two weeks before the Krewe of Endymion was set to roll, people already were spray-painting the neutral ground on Orleans Avenue in Mid-City, "claiming their spots" for the parade. (Some have nicknamed them the Krewe of Chad, in tribute to the man who spray-painted his claim under that handle a few years back.)
At a press conference announcing city preparations for Mardi Gras, Parks and Parkways Director Ann E. Macdonald said the city would be removing any tarps, ladders and other placeholders from sidewalks and neutral grounds, and also cautioned against using spray paint to claim space.
Joe Giarrusso III represents City Council District A, which encompasses much of Endymion's Mid-City route. Asked if he was aware of the spray painting, he joked, "Ah, you mean the Krewe of Chad?"
Tarps and ladders can be hauled away by Parks & Parkways, but spray paint is another matter. Can the city do anything about this?
"The city can do something about it," Giarrusso said, "but how much can they do or not do is up to them. There are a million things that happen during Mardi Gras, and there are a lot of other priorities. I think the message is, ‘Look, we need to be respectful of everybody. We don't spray the neutral ground for anything else. This shouldn't be the one time of year we take special liberties.’"