If you can't wait until next week to watch Gordon Ramsay make over the Trolley Stop Cafe, you can tune in tonight to Food Network, where bowling shirt and peroxide aficionado Guy Fieri is pulling his Flavortown-mobile into Marjie's Grill for an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

It's one of three episodes on tonight's Season 30 premiere, and Food Network press materials sum up the experience as "a gangster grill serves up pork knuckles and some sweet bird."

Though Marjie's is not a diner, drive-in or dive (much less "gangster"), it's been serving up good food on S. Broad St. for a couple of years. On tonight's episode, the mayor of Flavortown samples Marjie's Honey Butter Yardbird and Crispy Pork Knuckles.

The episode airs on Food Network at 8 p.m. Fri. Dec. 28 and repeats at 11 a.m. Sat. Dec. 29.