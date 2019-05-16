Comedian and satirist Randy Rainbow, whose political-parody songs have achieved viral fame, will perform at The Fillmore New Orleans Aug. 31.

Rainbow, who makes homemade videos parodying President Donald Trump and various administration officials, came to Cafe Istanbul in 2017, and the fact that two years later he's playing a venue that can hold thousands speaks to his increased popularity. Many of his videos (posted to YouTube) have millions of views.

“I also edit myself, and by the time I’m at that point, I’m pretty delirious and have no idea if what I’m doing is funny or not,” Rainbow told The Daily Beast last year. “That’s the downside of total creative control: You’re isolated and after a while you can lose a little perspective. But I’ve taught myself not to listen to my own self-doubt.”

Tickets to the Fillmore show ($77-$85) go on sale May 17 at 10 a.m.