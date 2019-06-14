Stormy Daniels, the adult film actor, director and producer — as well as professional presidential irritant — is throwing a "swamp trash block party" in the Faubourg Marigny Sun. June 16.

Proceeds from the event, according to its Facebook page, will be going to the New Orleans Abortion Fund.

"Louisiana-native Stormy Daniels is hosting a Swamp Trash Block Party to raise money for the New Orleans Abortion Fund and rally our community together in support of reproductive rights," says the Facebook invitation. "At two bars near the intersection of Royal and Franklin streets in the Bywater* — Big Daddy’s, and Lost Love Lounge — we’ll be getting down and rising up for women’s rights."

(*It's the Marigny, but close.)

Food will be provided by Aloha Nola and Brotherly Love, there will be a raffle and silent auction, bartenders will be donating some of their tips and fans can get their pictures taken with Daniels for a fee, which will go to the Abortion Fund. The Lost Love Lounge will be serving Jell-O shots and boiling crawfish.

Daniels, a native of Baton Rouge, made her last big public appearance in New Orleans in May 2018 at the Penthouse Club in the French Quarter, where she performed two strip shows for packed houses. She also joined strippers and club workers at the state Capitol in December 2018 to protest Louisiana legislation that would require workers in adult nightclubs to be 21, rather than 18.

It's yet another high-profile fundraiser and show of support for pro-choice causes since the Louisiana legislature passed six abortion-related bills in the recent session. A "boozy bake sale" planned for June 22 and a food festival the following night at Bacchanal are set to raise monies for the Abortion Fund and Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast.

The block party will begin at 4 p.m.