New Orleans has inspired many great works of art over the years, but this is a new one: A painting of Channing Tatum displaying his testicles has sold on eBay for $6,600.
Tatum, of course, is the owner of the Saints and Sinners bar on Bourbon Street and an actor in films like "21 Jump Street" and "Magic Mike."
"Done in oil on wood panel with semigloss finish, this is an original hand-painted piece by L.A. area artist, Chris Mann - not a reproduction. Lovingly painted in rich tones and fine brushwork," reads the description.
Mann also is the artist behind "Golden Girls Gone Wild," a series of nudes based on the titular characters from the 1980s sitcom.
Perhaps the most lucrative celebrity nude of our times is a 1991 painting of Beatrice Arthur — star of both "The Golden Girls" and "Maude." The painting by John Currin, titled "Bea Arthur Naked," was sold in 2013 by Christie's auction house to an anonymous bidder for $1.9 million.
The bidding for the Tatum painting had begun at $175 before demand moved it into the four-figure range.
Fans of Mann's art need not despair: A topless painting of actress Polly Holliday, who appeared on the 1970's sitcom "Alice," is still available on eBay. It has drawn one bid: $175.