Three days after writing a Wall Street Journal editorial titled "Trump's Foes Are Crazier Than He Is," former Gov. Bobby Jindal appeared on the morning show "Fox and Friends" to discuss President Donald Trump and his latest tweets.

"So let me get this straight," said co-host Steve Doocy. "You're saying Donald Trump is crazy — but the Democrats are crazier?"

"Forget the tweets, forget the personality," Jindal replied. "What Democrats actually want to do to this country, that's what's crazy."

Jindal went on to cite the "Green New Deal" and Medicare for all as two of the policies pushed by some Democrats that he feels are crazy. "They want open borders. ... They can't denounce anti-Semitism within their party."

"Are those four Congresswomen the greatest gift that the party could have ever received?" asked co-host Ainsley Earhardt — referring to U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, all of whom have been critical of Trump and vice versa.

During his abortive 2016 presidential campaign, Jindal was openly derisive of Trump, particularly as Trump began to rise in polling while Jindal stayed stagnant. The former governor described Trump as looking like he had a "squirrel on his head" and called him a "narcissist" before dropping out of the race and saying he would reluctantly support Trump if he received the Republican nomination for president.

