The Senate passed 31-5 today a bill that would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, around the sixth week of pregnancy — before many women know they are pregnant.

State Sen. John Milkovich, D-Shreveport, brought the bill to the floor, stating, as he has before, that he is in favor of banning all abortions.

The only discussion of the bill was brought forth by Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, who asked Milkovich if he was against killing any human with a heartbeat, in what seemed to be a reference to his support of the death penalty.

“In your bill, you are suggesting that a human being exists at that point you just described,” Peterson said. “If it’s a human and they have a heartbeat, you’re not for killing them?”

Milkovich initially agreed, but then modified his position, saying he was against killing “an unborn baby with a heartbeat.”

Peterson’s comments came after a bill failed that would have put abolishing the death penalty on the ballot in November 2020, coinciding with the presidential election. Milkovich, along with 24 other senators, voted against the bill. Peterson and 12 other senators voted for it.

Sen. Dan Claitor, R-Baton Rouge, made a motion to reconsider the bill at a later date.

Milkovich amended his bill to include a provision requiring a doctor performing an abortion to check for a fetal heartbeat. At the recommendation of the attorney general’s office, a trigger was added to the bill that would make it contingent on a similar law that was passed by Mississippi in March.

Milkovich said he was against the trigger. “I really wanted it to be effective upon enactment,” he said.

The Louisiana Right to Life released a statement supporting the addition, stating it would allow the state to focus on defending its current abortion restrictions in court.

“This provision allows our attorney general’s office to focus on its current defense of already existing pro-life laws in federal court,” the group’s statement said, referring to a 2014 law that has not gone into effect that would require abortion providers to have admitting privileges to a hospital within 30 miles of the clinic.

The five votes against the bill came from Sens. Peterson; Wesley Bishop, D-New Orleans; Troy Carter, D-New Orleans; Yvonne Colomb, D-Colomb; and JP Morrell, D-New Orleans.

Sens. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, Ed Price, D-Gonzales; and Gary Smith, D-Norco, were not present.

The bill now heads to the House.