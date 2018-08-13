On yesterday's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Oliver went deep on the topic of "astroturfing" — corporate interests ginning up support for their interests by paying for fake grassroots campaigners — and cited the New Orleans City Council meeting last year where Entergy paid actors to speak out in favor of the gas-fired power plant it hoped to build in New Orleans East.

"Paid demonstrators are one of the most infuriating tools of astroturfing," Oliver said. "Look what happened last year in New Orleans. A company called Entergy needed City Council approval for a controversial power plant — which it got ... by sheer chance a bunch of huge power plant fans in orange shirts turned up."

Oliver explained that the audience at the October 2017 New Orleans City Council meeting was stocked with ringers from the company Crowds on Demand, which was first revealed in May by the local nonprofit newsroom The Lens. A later story reported Entergy had spent $55,000 on the effort.

The prior city council voted 6-1 to move forward with plans for the power plant, but the current council — citing concerns over the astroturfing — opened an investigation into the matter in May.

"Astroturfing is a serious threat to our public discourse," Oliver concluded, "and it is critical we are much more aware of its dangers."

Watch: