Bacchanal Wine
600 Poland Ave., (504) 948-9111; www.bacchanalwine.com
A whole grilled fish is served with salsa verde, fried leeks, capers and herbs. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Bratz Y’all!
617 Piety St., (504) 301-3222; www.bratzyall.com
Wiener schnitzel is a breaded veal cutlet served with cucumber and herb salad and German potato salad or french fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Sat. $$
Bywater American Bistro
2900 Chartres St., (504) 605-3827; www.bywateramericanbistro.com
Steamed red snapper is served with broccoli rabe and Crystal hollandaise. Reservations accepted. Dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Cafe Dauphine
5229 Dauphine St., (504) 309-6391; www.nolacafedauphine.com
Lizardi rolls are egg rolls filled with cabbage, crabmeat, shrimp and crawfish seasoned with Asian and Cajun spices and served with sweet chili sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Mon., dinner Wed.-Sat. and Mon. $$
Capulet
3014 Dauphine St., (504) 507-0691; www.capuletbywater.com
A kimchi BLT features slab bacon, tomato, lettuce, house-made kimchi and gochujang aioli on Bellegarde Bakery sourdough bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu. $
The Country Club
634 Louisa St., (504) 945-0742; www.thecountryclubneworleans.com
Duck confit and kale salad includes roasted sweet potatoes, sliced apple, pecans, dried cherries, goat cheese and maple mustard and tahini dressing. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Elizabeth’s Restaurant
601 Gallier St., (504) 944-9272; www.elizabethsrestaurantnola.com
For brunch, the Bayou breakfast includes fried catfish, two eggs and grits or potatoes. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Jack Dempsey’s Restaurant
738 Poland Ave., (504) 943-9914; www.jackdempseys.net
A Jack Dempsey platter for two features gumbo, shrimp, catfish, crab balls, crawfish pies and two sides. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Sat. $$
The Joint
701 Mazant St., (504) 949-3232; www.alwayssmokin.com
A two-meat combo platter includes choices of meats such as pulled pork, brisket, ribs, sausage or chicken and a side. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Junction
3021 St. Claude Ave., (504) 272-0205; www.junctionnola.com
A Hawaii Consolidated burger features a Louisiana pasture-raised beef patty, teriyaki sauce, Canadian bacon, Monterey Jack cheese and pineapple jam. Patrons must be 21 to enter the bar. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
N7
1117 Montegut St.; www.n7nola.com
Wagyu beef tataki is served with anchoiade sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Pizza Delicious
617 Piety St., (504) 676-8482; www.pizzadelicious.com
A spicy Italian sausage pizza includes peppers and caramelized onions. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $
Polly’s Bywater Cafe
3325 St. Claude Ave., (504) 459-4571; www.pollysbywatercafe.com
Corned beef hash is topped with two eggs and served with a biscuit. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Mon. $$
Red’s Chinese
3048 St. Claude Ave., (504) 304-6030; www.redschinese.com
Craw Rangoons are fried wontons filled with crawfish and cream cheese served with diced jalapenos and honey sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Satsuma
3218 Dauphine St., (504) 304-5962; www.satsumacafe.com
Green Eggs and Ham features scrambled eggs, pesto, Nueske’s ham, Swiss cheese and red onion on a bagel or toast. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Shake Sugary
3304 St. Claude Ave., (504) 355-9345; www.shakesugary.com
Biscuits are topped with mushroom gravy, and egg and cheese are optional additions. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Wed.-Sun. $
Suis Generis
3219 Burgundy St., (504) 309-7850; www.suisgeneris.com
The changing menu features dishes such as short rib and duck ravioli with lemon-dill-horseradish cream, fried Brussels sprouts and garlic bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner Wed.-Sun., late-night Thu.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$