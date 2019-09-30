FORGIVING CRIMINAL JUSTICE DEBT FOR SOME?
An article in The Washington Post earlier this month brought to light an eye-catching statistic about the New Orleans criminal justice system: For every seven adults living in the city, there is one outstanding arrest warrant.
More than 40% of these outstanding warrants are for low-level, non-violent offenses related to poverty — such as begging or obstructing public passageways — and often are the result of missed court dates, according to the article.
The New Orleans City Council’s Criminal Justice committee unanimously moved forward a resolution last week aimed at changing the way the city handles these cases. The current method has resulted in more than 56,000 arrest warrants since 2002 in a city of around 393,000 people, according to the Washington Post story.
The resolution, authored by City Council Vice President Jason Williams, would urge Municipal and Traffic Court judges to forgive criminal justice debt and wipe out most of the existing warrants. It now heads to the full council for approval.
“The city has a job to correct the ills of the past,” Williams said. “Court fees and bail are often talked about and thought of as making the public safer from dangerous criminals. We all know that this is not the case.”
The resolution also suggests amending the City Code to specifically mandate an ability-to-pay determination when setting court fines and fees and repealing parts of the code that allow people to be jailed for not paying those fines and fees.
Though all members present — City Council President Helena Moreno, Councilman Jay Banks and Councilwomen Kristin Gisleson Palmer and Cyndi Nguyen — supported the resolution, one concern raised was that 6% of the city’s arrest warrants are for the crimes of battery and domestic abuse.
Moreno, who worked on domestic violence-related legislation during her tenure as a state representative, said judges would be able to use their discretion to determine which arrest warrants, such as domestic abuse cases handled at the municipal level, should be kept on the books.
Judge Paul Sens attended the meeting and said the number of arrest warrants are a small fraction of the total cases the city has handled since 2002. He said the court had already made significant changes under his leadership. “We’re not the old Municipal Court,” Sens said.
Banks stressed the urgency of the council taking action soon, noting that the resolution could take months before its proposals would be implemented. Williams agreed but said the proposal needed buy-in from all parts of the court system. “We are a city that’s better than what we’ve been doing,” Williams said. “But we’ve got to seize this momentum right now.” — KAYLEE POCHE
St. Aug., former Folly Theatre recommended for Louisiana Civil Rights Trail
New Orleans residents recommended sites in the city to be included in the future Louisiana Civil Rights Trail — including a historic theater, hospital, park and schools — at a public meeting hosted by the state Office of Tourism last week. Around 30 tourism officials, city officials and residents attended the meeting at the Ashe Cultural Arts Center, and retired news anchor Norman Robinson led the discussion.
The Rev. Raynard Casimier, a pastor at the Love Outreach Christian Church, suggested his church on Opelousas Street, the site of the former Folly Theatre, be named as a trail site. The theater opened in 1915, and during segregation, black patrons were forced to sit in the balcony, which was accessed through a staircase outside the building. Casimier said he’s heard stories from people who visited the theater during that time period. At a middle school graduation at the church, Casimier noticed a man crying in the lobby.
“I said, 'Are you OK?'" Casimier said. “'Yes,' he said, 'but I'm just reminiscing. This is the very first time that I've been able to put my feet on this level, on the bottom floor.’ He was literally crying, sobbing like a baby. So the history is very relevant.”
State Rep. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, advocated for the inclusion and revitalization of A.P. Tureaud Civil Rights Memorial Park, which he said had “evolved into disrepair.” The park was dedicated in 1997 to Tureaud, a Louisiana civil rights lawyer who was instrumental in desegregating schools in the state. Others suggested St. Augustine High School, which opened for young black men in 1951 and has seen many academic and athletic successes in the decades since.
Another resident suggested Flint-Goodridge Hospital, a facility once owned by Dillard University that used to be the hub of health care for black people in the city, as a potential site on the trail. The hospital was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1989 and now houses Flint Goodridge Apartments.
Sharon Calcote, byways director at the Louisiana Office of Tourism, said site nominations will be accepted by phone and online until Dec. 6, but added that she expects the research, interview and decision process to extend past that deadline. She said the office plans to collect and review all feedback before it decides what form the trail will take, both in terms of physical and online components.
Working in tandem with trail efforts is the ongoing plan to open a civil rights museum in New Orleans. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said around $700,000 has been secured to build the museum, which would be the first civil rights museum in the state. Activists have long awaited the funding needed to make the museum a reality, after the Louisiana Legislature approved the concept in 1999.
“We have an open-ended insight because we don't want to rush (the trail),” Calcote said. “What we have found out through these meetings is that this is a very complicated, it is a very multi-layered and it is a very emotional topic. The worst thing we can do in the world is rush off and try to develop something quickly [without proper vetting].” — KAYLEE POCHE
Cantrell, three other mayors set ‘roadmap’ for Dem presidential candidates
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and three other black mayors of Southern cities have written a "roadmap" for Democratic presidential candidates, saying, "National conversations around urban agendas are far too often centered around larger urban centers located outside of the South."
Mayors Chokwe Antar Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi, Stephen Benjamin of Columbia, South Carolina and Randall Woodfin of Birmingham, Alabama, joined Cantrell in writing the open letter, saying, "This letter will serve as a roadmap for your campaigns to engage with us if you wish to seek any of our individual endorsements."
The mayors' priorities are familiar to Southern urban voters. They include affordable housing, reforming the criminal justice system, environmental remediation, a higher federal minimum wage, pay equity and "comprehensive plans to combat climate change, foster climate equity, and invest in the disaster resilience capacity of our cities."
"As mayors of cities with either majority or substantial African-American populations," they write, "we ask that your campaigns provide actionable plans for addressing the racial wealth and opportunity gap, including your campaign’s approach for reducing the racial homeownership gap, entrepreneurship gap, school funding equity gap, racial wage gap, and for equitable investments to be made in our Historically Black Colleges and Universities.” — KEVIN ALLMAN
New Carnival parade for New Orleans East in 2020
More than 100 members of the Krewe of Nefertiti paraded as a subkrewe of the Krewe of Freret in 2019, but the group will present its own full Carnival parade in New Orleans East Feb. 9, 2020.
The krewe expects to have more than 200 riders on more than 15 floats, says krewe captain Zenia Smith. Its route will go from Bullard Avenue and Lake Forest Boulevard to Read Boulevard and end at Joe Brown Park.
"Lots of kids from the area have marched in parades in Uptown and on the West Bank," Smith says. "This will give a lot of families the chance to see the kids in a parade in their neighborhood."
Smith grew up in Uptown, and her extended family met at her home a few blocks from St. Charles Avenue to watch parades, she says. She now lives in New Orleans East. She has ridden in N.O.M.T.O.C., Zulu and Nyx, and was the Queen of Nyx in 2017.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 and will feature floats from Kern Studios, marching bands and more. — WILL COVIELLO
Flu season has begun; here’s where to get free flu shots
Officials are predicting a potentially rough and long flu season, and six libraries around New Orleans will have Walgreens pharmacists on site to administer free flu shots on select dates through Oct. 25.
Flu season typically begins in October but started two months early in the Southern Hemisphere this year. The shot takes about two weeks to protect against the flu, so The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting the shot early.
Adults or children 7 and older (with a guardian’s consent) are eligible for the free shot at participating libraries. Those interested should bring their ID and insurance information. Vouchers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for those without health insurance.
Between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., pharmacists will be administering shots at the Nix Library on Thursday, Sept. 26; Nora Navra Library on Friday, Oct. 4; Norman Mayer Library on Monday, Oct. 7; East New Orleans Regional Library on Monday, Oct. 14; Rosa F. Keller Library & Community Center on Monday, Oct. 21 and Robert E. Smith Library on Friday, Oct. 25.
Leonville Elementary School, near Lafayette, dismissed school early last week to keep the flu virus from spreading — disinfecting the school, promoting good handwashing techniques and encouraging sick students and staff to stay home until they get better. — KAYLEE POCHE