In this photo taken Wednesday, June 27, 2018, environmental activist & billionaire Tom Steyer poses at his offices in San Francisco. Arizona’s largest utility is fiercely opposing a push to mandate increased use of renewable energy in the sun-drenched state, setting up a political fight over the measure funded by Steyer. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Tom Steyer, the billionaire and presidential irritant who has spent millions on commercials urging the impeachment of President Donald Trump, is coming to New Orleans next week with his "Need to Impeach" tour.

Steyer, a former hedge fund manager turned environmentalist and major Democratic candidate contributor, is on a 30-city tour with "Need to Impeach," which — as Time noted earlier this year — has the earmarks of sounding out a possible presidential run. He never has held office before.

After Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki earlier this month, Steyer declared Trump had committed treason. Meanwhile, Trump has referred to Steyer as "wacky and totally unhinged" on Twitter.

The local "Need to Impeach" event will be held Aug. 1 at the Audubon Tea Room (6500 Magazine St.) with a reception at 6 p.m. and a program beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are free, but attendees need to RSVP.

