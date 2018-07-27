Tom Steyer, the billionaire and presidential irritant who has spent millions on commercials urging the impeachment of President Donald Trump, is coming to New Orleans next week with his "Need to Impeach" tour.

Steyer, a former hedge fund manager turned environmentalist and major Democratic candidate contributor, is on a 30-city tour with "Need to Impeach," which — as Time noted earlier this year — has the earmarks of sounding out a possible presidential run. He never has held office before.

The count: Congress members who voted to advance impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump LAST WEEK, TEXAS REP. AL GREEN defied Democratic party leaders, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, by introducing an impeachment re…

After Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki earlier this month, Steyer declared Trump had committed treason. Meanwhile, Trump has referred to Steyer as "wacky and totally unhinged" on Twitter.

The local "Need to Impeach" event will be held Aug. 1 at the Audubon Tea Room (6500 Magazine St.) with a reception at 6 p.m. and a program beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are free, but attendees need to RSVP.