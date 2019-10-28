NEW AIRPORT GETS A PREVIEW; OFFICIAL OPENING NOV. 6
After eight years of construction and four opening delays, the new Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport held an "open house" for the public last week, showing off the vast three-story airport to curious travelers.
Hundreds of people explored the swooping new facility, designed by architect Cesar Pelli of Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects, which will replace the existing 60-year-old airport Nov. 6.
The three-concourse building has departure desks on the top floor, with escalators leading down to a still-incomplete central TSA security area that will have more than a dozen lanes allowing passengers access to all terminals.
Concourse A, with six gates and a customs office, will handle international as well as domestic flights. Concourses B and C are designed for shopping, eating and drinking, with branches of New Orleans restaurants including Leah's Table, Emeril's Table, Folse Market, MoPho, Mondo, Cafe Du Monde and The Munch Factory, as well as national chains including Chick-fil-A and Panda Express.
The bottom floor includes luggage claim, a liquor store and the Jazz Garden, where local musicians will serenade arrivals.
Much of the area surrounding the airport was still under construction, with traffic cones and other barriers. Those going to the airport from New Orleans now will exit Interstate 10 at Loyola Drive and cross two intersections to get to the terminal, including busy Veterans Memorial Boulevard. A planned flyover, like the one that services the old facility, is not expected to be completed until 2022. — KEVIN ALLMAN
Gambit names new editor, hires two staff writers
Gambit publisher Jeanne Exnicios Foster has announced the promotion of Kandace Power Graves, the paper's managing editor, to editor-in-chief. Kevin Allman, the paper's editor since 2008, is moving to the West Coast later this year to take care of family matters but will continue to write for Gambit as a contributing writer.
Gambit also is adding frequent contributor Sarah Ravits as a staff writer and has hired Louisiana native Jake Clapp, most recently the editor of The Baton Rouge Advocate's weekend section Red, as another staff writer.
They join arts & entertainment editor Will Coviello and staff writer Kaylee Poche.
Graves is a veteran journalist who has worked at Gambit for 23 years, first as a features editor and later as managing editor.
She started her career in 1979 by founding a weekly newspaper in a small community outside the college town of Fayetteville, Arkansas, then redesigning a newspaper in Hot Springs, Arkansas. She worked for United Press International as a reporter and editor for almost a decade in Dallas and New Orleans, covering stories ranging from the 1982 crash of Pan Am Flight 759 in Kenner to the trials of former Gov. Edwin Edwards and Mafia kingpin Carlos Marcello. She worked in public relations at Tulane University, rising to assistant director at the Tulane School of Medicine, where she covered research and other issues before signing on at Gambit.
Ravits, a Seattle native, graduated from Tulane University and previously was managing editor at Renaissance Publishing. Her bylines have appeared at UPROXX, VICE, Consequence of Sound and Paste Magazine, Louisiana Life, New Orleans Magazine, The New Orleans Advocate and Gambit.
Clapp is a native of Lake Charles and a 2012 graduate of LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication. He worked for two years at Baton Rouge's short-lived alt-weekly DIG, before becoming the arts & entertainment editor and a news reporter with CITY Newspaper, Rochester, New York's alternative newsweekly. He moved back to Louisiana last year to work at The Baton Rouge Advocate as a writer and editor. — KEVIN ALLMAN
Proposed new convention center hotel draws criticism at public meeting
The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center's governing body is touting plans for a $557 million hotel abutting the center as a project that would bring jobs and tourism dollars to the city, but several residents have questioned whether the benefits of the hotel would outweigh its costs to taxpayers. The residents’ questions came during a public hearing last week.
The proposed 1,200-room Omni Hotel would include a rooftop pool, 150,000 square feet of meeting and ballroom space, a bar, a fitness center and a spa. Exhibition Hall Authority officials say they expect to complete the design in 2020 and begin construction in 2021, with the hotel opening in 2024.
In June, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law a deal between the state, city and tourism leaders outlining the terms of the Convention Center hotel. Among the terms was a provision requiring the Convention Center to give the city $28 million from its reserves to go toward its infrastructure needs and an agreement that the hotel would only receive property-tax breaks for a few years.
"The bill, when authored and finally passed, was supported unanimously by all members of the Legislature — Democrats, Republicans and independents," State Rep. Walt Leger, D-New Orleans, said of the bill he authored. "I believe that it achieved some very important things that each member of the Legislature from every geographic location across the state felt was important."
Proponents of the hotel point to a 2018 study by the consulting firm HVS Global Hospitality Services, which estimated the project would bring 1,900 permanent jobs to the city and have a $282 million annual economic impact.
Civic leader Anne Milling questioned that conclusion, however, noting that convention centers across the country are not generating as much money nor as many out-of-state tourists as they did in the past because the internet allows people to livestream presentations. Milling said the project was a "folly" and "a far cry" from the convention center's original mission of spurring "economic development by hosting trade shows and conventions."
"Rather than acknowledge this change in paradigm, today the commission is suddenly modifying its mission," she said. "No longer is it just about trade shows and conventions, but rather it now wants to be an entrepreneur, a developer, a kingmaker. But the commission wants to build hotels, parking garages, entertainment centers and even a golf driving range with taxpayer dollars and public subsidies."
Milling said the money would be better put toward the city's Sewerage & Water Board and other infrastructure issues.
Erika Zucker, a policy advocate at Loyola University's Workplace Justice Project, said she didn't have a position on the hotel development but recommended a community benefits agreement to ensure that workers at the new hotel would have "quality long-term living wage jobs."
"There was $4.7 billion in tourism revenue in the last reporting, yet workers who work in the tourism industry and the service industries and related industries in this city still continue to live in poverty," she said.
Around 60 people were in the audience but many were from organizations, such as New Orleans & Company (the former New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau), that support the project and had worked with the convention center previously. The authority did not answer questions about the project; the meeting was billed as a listening session. — KAYLEE POCHE
Governor’s race debate set for Oct. 30
Gov. John Bel Edwards and challenger Eddie Rispone will face off in a televised debate Wednesday, Oct. 30, according to Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) and the Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL).
The debate, hosted by LPB and CABL, will air from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on LPB stations around the state. It will be held at LPB's offices in Baton Rouge.
Last month the two organizations held a debate between Edwards, Rispone and now-defeated U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Election-watchers rate the runoff between the two men as a toss-up. — KEVIN ALLMAN
More shows move from Saenger to Mahalia Jackson Theater
"Dear Evan Hansen," the Tony Award-winning musical that is one of the linchpins of the 2019-2020 Broadway in New Orleans series at the Saenger Theatre, will be staged at the Mahalia Jackson Theater in Armstrong Park instead, the Saenger announced last week.
"Due to the ongoing situation at the Hard Rock Hotel on Canal St., for our patrons’ safety, we are moving all performances of 'Dear Evan Hansen' to the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts," Saenger management said in a statement, adding that ticketholders should check their email for new seating assignments.
“Evan Hansen” runs Nov. 5-10, and the date and time of each performance will stay the same. Two other shows, "Peppa Pig Live" and "We Will Rock You," originally set for the Saenger, also have moved to the Mahalia Jackson Theater.
As of now, the Nov. 13 concert by Elvis Costello and the Imposters still is set to be performed at the Saenger.
This follows the cancellation of the run of "Wicked," which suspended all performances at the Saenger from Oct. 12-20 due to safety concerns at the construction site. — KEVIN ALLMAN
Preservation Hall adds daytime performance series
Starting Nov. 1, famed French Quarter music venue Preservation Hall will host daytime shows that incorporate storytelling and history from the perspective of a few of its musicians — some of whom have been performing at the hall since its early days in the 1960s.
“If This Hall Could Speak” is open to all ages and will take place at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Shows will run approximately one hour and are designed to help audiences understand the history of New Orleans jazz.
Participants in the upcoming matinee program include honorees from the Preservation Hall Foundation’s Legacy Program, the nonprofit component that focuses on community engagement and education. Rickie Monie, Lester Caliste, Lars Edegran and Joe Lastie are among some of the local musicians who will share their experiences.
Preservation Hall's regular hourlong nightly performances are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. — SARAH RAVITS