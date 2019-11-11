LOUISIANA HAS SECOND-HIGHEST PREMATURE BIRTH RATE IN THE U.S.
Last year, 13% of Louisiana women who gave birth had their child at least three weeks early, the second highest rate in the nation, according to a March of Dimes report released Nov. 4.
That premature birth rate, the fraction of births that occurred before the 37th week of pregnancy, is a 10-year high for the state and earned it a failing grade in the report.
Orleans Parish’s rate was slightly higher than the state’s average, coming in at 13.5%. The highest rate in the state was Caddo Parish at 18.1%, nearly double the national average.
Pregnant black women in Louisiana are affected at much higher rates than their white counterparts, with 16% and 10.6% preterm births, respectively.
Part of the reason for Louisiana’s high ranking could be its high poverty rate among young women. Nearly one in four women between 15 and 44 years old live in poverty, according to the report.
March of Dimes said its goal for 2020 is to get the premature birth rate down to 8.1% or lower. In 2018, only Oregon met that goal.
Mississippi’s rate of 14.2% was the highest in the nation. Other states that received a failing grade — with a premature birth rate at 11.5% or higher — are Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, West Virginia and the territory of Puerto Rico.
The average cost of a preterm birth is $60,000, when also accounting for early intervention services and special education services once the child is born.
The March of Dimes credits the 2016 Medicaid expansion by Gov. John Bel Edwards with lowering rates of premature birth for black infants in the state. The report recommends extending Medicaid maternity coverage for women a year after birth instead of 60 days after birth and to have prenatal care groups and committees further research maternal death. — KAYLEE POCHE
New Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport opens
The long-awaited $1 billion terminal at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport opened the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 6, after an overnight move from the old terminal.
The only entrance to the new terminal is through the expanded Loyola Drive, and it will stay that way until the state completes a planned overpass from Interstate 10, a project that’s anticipated to take three years.
The first day of the terminal’s opening was completed without any major hiccups in flight issues, but a series of wrecks around the airport’s new exit did result in some traffic congestion. — KAYLEE POCHE
NOPL battles publisher over e-book policy
Public libraries are providing more copies of e-books, or digital books, to users than ever before, but a policy change from one of the largest publishing companies in the United States is disrupting how New Orleanians and others across the country access new titles online.
Macmillan Publishers announced that beginning Nov. 1, library systems are only allowed to purchase one copy of new Macmillan e-books during the first eight weeks of a book’s publication. (The embargo only applies to Macmillan online text editions, not audiobooks accessed online.)
Library systems nationwide have pushed back against the policy, arguing that it impedes access to new material for library users and will lead to long wait lists for new popular titles. The New Orleans Public Library (NOPL) has joined several major public library systems in boycotting purchasing new e-book releases from Macmillan, hoping to put pressure on the company to do away with the policy. The NOPL system spends tens of thousands of dollars on e-books a year at rates two to three times what an individual would pay for an e-book.
“We really just felt kind of stymied,” said Jessica Styons, acting director of NOPL. “So, rather than just wait for other publishers to decide, ‘Oh, maybe this is working, we should do this,' we want to send a message: We are consumers. We are a big part of your business.”
Under the new policy, the first copy would cost libraries half of what it does now (around $30 as compared to $60), and the library system would have access to it forever, but only one person would be able to rent the copy at a time. That means all 15 public libraries in New Orleans would share a sole e-book during the first two months after it’s released. In states where libraries purchase all their e-books together, that could mean only a single copy would be allowed for the whole state at first.
After eight weeks, libraries no longer will have the option to pay for that perpetual copy but may lease copies at full price, meaning the library won’t have access to the copy after it is lent 52 times or after two years, whichever comes first.
Libraries in the NOPL system will still continue to purchase new audiobooks and print materials from Macmillan, as well as titles released before the embargo.
Macmillan CEO John Sargent said in an Oct. 30 letter to librarians that the company was not trying to negatively impact libraries but was attempting to find a way to address the effect of the “tremendous growth in e-book lending” on the publishing industry as a whole. He argued that borrowing books from a library in the traditional way took more effort and that having to drive back and forth from the library and pay late fines made some people prefer to buy from stores rather than rent from libraries. But e-books have removed those hindrances.
“It is becoming ever easier to borrow rather than buy,” Sargent wrote. “We are not trying to hurt libraries; we are trying to balance the needs of the system in a new and complex world. We believe windowing for eight weeks is the best way to do that. I am the first to admit we may be wrong. But we need to try to address this issue. We look forward to talking with many of you in the weeks and months ahead as we all begin to understand the effects of our new policy.”
In the letter, Sargent also said the company has had a policy where it will offer e-books at free or reduced prices through its Open eBooks program, which provides free titles for children from low-income communities without checkouts or holds, according to its website.
Styons said many metrics indicate book sales are on the rise — although authors continue to earn less on sales. She said the library is able to accommodate more readers through e-books, and that the policy will hinder access for these readers. For example, the ability to change font sizes on an e-book helps readers who have difficulties with vision or those with learning disabilities, and the ability to rent digitally helps those who may not have transportation to get to the library.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell also has signed a statement by the Urban Libraries Council calling for "equitable access to e-books" and calling out publishing companies for embargoes like Macmillan's and for charging libraries "unreasonably high prices" for digital books.
“This is about equity, access and intellectual freedom,” Styons said, “and we want to make sure that New Orleans citizens are able to get those things.” — KAYLEE POCHE
Tulane selects gender-inclusive homecoming court
Tulane University honored seniors Albert Howell and Lauren Gaines as homecoming “royalty” on Nov. 2, as the student organization overseeing the annual festivities officially abandoned the gender-specific terms “king” and “queen,” swapping them out for a single inclusive title.
In making this semantic decision, Tulane joined a growing nationwide movement of high schools and universities seeking to diversify homecoming courts to include trans, gender non-conforming and non-binary students. Penn State and Purdue universities were among the first colleges to institute gender-neutral homecoming courts.
Tulane implemented the change a year after the school’s Tidal Wave committee, which oversees homecoming activities, began discussing ways “to make the tradition more comfortable,” said Greg Feiling, associate director for programming at Tulane’s Lavin-Bernick Center for University Life.
Feiling said Tidal Wave consulted other campus groups and departments, including the Office for Sexual and Gender Diversity, the Office of Student Affairs and the student government, regarding concerns over the now-defunct gendered coronation titles.
Student Lily Schwartz, who served as the Tidal Wave homecoming committee chair, said the previous method of running the homecoming court “could be polarizing to students, especially to those who don’t conform to traditional gender norms.”
She also said homecoming court members are “leaders and role models” who are ultimately assessed by their professionalism, academic excellence and commitment to the university and the New Orleans community.
“We tried to emphasize these values in order to maintain the nature of the court,” she said. “We believe that changing from king and queen to royalty promotes a more inclusive culture on campus. … The changes we have made to this process make our traditions more welcoming to the broader population.”
Schwartz said the Tulane community reacted positively to the changes.
An editorial in the student newspaper The Hullabaloo noted that this is the first time in the university’s history that “all graduating students, regardless of gender identity, were able to participate in the homecoming royalty tradition” and that a student who receives a crown does so because of “who they are as a person — not because they fit into a pre-constructed gender identity.”
In the past, Tulane’s homecoming court featured 10 undergraduate seniors, half of whom competed for the title of homecoming queen while the other half competed for the position of king. This year, all of the candidates competed simply for the position of royalty without the gender categories.
In addition to Gaines and Howell, other members of the homecoming court included John Alexander, Evan Doomes, Kate Moranski, Joseph Sotile, Meredith Galanti, Olivia Johnson, Lexi Frame and Jeresun Atkin.
Howell and Gaines accepted their regalia at halftime during Tulane's football game against University of Tulsa. — SARAH RAVITS