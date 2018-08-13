The New Orleans Public Library's (NOPL) Nora Navra branch, which has been shuttered since Hurricane Katrina and the federal levee collapses destroyed it in 2005, will have its grand reopening Aug. 24-25.
It was one of six NOPL branches damaged beyond repair following the storm, and the last to reopen.
The new 7,800 square foot branch at 1902 St. Bernard Avenue is three times the size of the original library, which opened in 1950. After a soft opening last week, it now is open Monday through Saturday.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other officials will be on hand for a ribbon cutting and official ceremonies, which will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 24.