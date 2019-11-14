New Orleans activists will gather Wednesday, Nov. 20 for the second annual NOLA Trans March of Resilience, a march to both celebrate the city's transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming communities and honor the individuals in those communities who have been victims of violence or murder.

Participants will march against financial and housing insecurity, police brutality, violence, oppressive health care and workplace policies and what they say is a "lack of official concern" from the media and others.

Marchers will meet at the corner of North Claiborne and Ursuline avenues in Treme at 1 p.m. — where Penny Proud, a New Orleans transgender woman, was shot multiple times and killed in 2015.

“We’re going to pay homage to not only her but to the other several trans women who have lost their lives in the city of New Orleans, and also to those 20+ trans women who have fatally lost their lives this year due to senseless violence," organizer and transgender woman Milan Nicole Sherry said in a Facebook Live video on Wednesday.

Then around 2 p.m., participants will march to City Hall with the goal of getting there around 3 p.m., where there will be several speakers — including Sherry, Kineen Mafa of Tela Love Telepathy and the cast of the play "Trans Scripts."

The march will be open to all gender identities and will coincide with Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Then on Saturday, Nov. 23 between noon and 5 p.m., LGBTQ youth organization BreakOUT! will host its Trans Day Of Remembrance Resistance and Resilience event at 2533 Columbus St., complete with performers, food and vendors.

