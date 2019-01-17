"Roe v. Wade," the controversial movie that was shot at Tulane University and other sites around New Orleans last summer, now has a trailer and a release goal of spring 2019 — though no distributor or firm release date has been announced.

The film, which traces the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal in the United States, is described by its producers as "the most important pro-life movie in history" and "the untold story of how people lied, how the media lied, and how the courts were manipulated to pass a law that has since killed over 60 Million Americans."

A June 2018 article in The Tulane Hullabaloo detailed the controversy over shooting on campus there, and The Hollywood Reporter interviewed co-director Nick Loeb, a Tulane alumnus, who said the nature of the film required secrecy on and off the set.

The film includes two well-known Hollywood conservatives, Jon Voight and Robert Davi, portraying U.S. Supreme Court Justices Warren E. Burger and William J. Brennan Jr., respectively. Corbin Bernsen, John Schneider, Steve Guttenberg, William Forsythe, Wade Williams and Richard Portnow fill out the rest of the high court. Actor and former Fox News contributor Stacey Dash portrays Dr. Mildred Jefferson, former head of National Right to Life.

One report says the trailer will be screened tomorrow in Washington D.C. during the annual anti-abortion rally March for Life.