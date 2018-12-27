The appetite for reality-TV chef Gordon Ramsay's televised kitchen abuse (screaming, swearing and calling people "donkeys") appears to be endless, and next week's season premiere of his latest show, "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back," will feature a restaurant beloved by anyone who's ever had the late night munchies for one reason or another: The Trolley Stop on St. Charles Avenue.

TV crews were in the Trolley Stop last fall for filming, and the results will be shown Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. on Fox.

According to press materials, the Trolley Stop is "a classic Cajun-inspired restaurant" (huh?) and "Ramsay will try to bring this failing restaurant back from the brink of disaster in 24 hours. Chef Aaron Sanchez stops by to lend his knowledge to the New Orleans cuisine."

Ramsay is no stranger to New Orleans kitchens; his 2011 "Kitchen Nightmares" episode featuring French Quarter seafood spot Oceana Grill resulted in two lawsuits, the latter of which was filed in August after a clip was shared on Facebook showing Ramsay vomiting after smelling some (allegedly) spoiled shrimp. That year, he also made over the Metairie restaurant Zeke's, which closed shortly after the renovation. In 2018, "24 Hours to Hell and Back" focused on another French Quarter restaurant, The Old Coffee Pot, in an episode infamous for the discovery of a dead mouse in the bottom of a toaster.

Here's a clip from the Jan. 2 premiere, in which Ramsay goes "undercover" as an Orleans Parish sheriff's deputy to suss out breakfast conditions at the Trolley Stop.