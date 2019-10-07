ABITA SPRINGS
Abita Brew Pub
72011 Holly St., Abita Springs, (985) 892-5837; www.abitabrewpub.com
Crawfish etouffee is served with a fried catfish fillet and rice. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Chompers BBQ Den
69399 Highway 59, Abita Springs, (985) 892-0205; www.chompersbbqden.com
A smoked pulled pork sandwich is topped with coleslaw and served with a side such as potato salad, coleslaw or baked beans. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sat. $
COVINGTON
Acme Oyster House
1202 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 246-6155; www.acmeoyster.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant
1958 N. Highway 190, Suite A, Covington, (985) 867-8292; www.albashabr.com
See Metairie section for restaurant description.
Buster’s Place Restaurant & Oyster Bar
519 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 809-3880; www.bustersplaceonline.com
A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, oysters, catfish, fries, corn fritters, salad and tartar and cocktail sauces. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Carreta’s Grill
70380 Highway 21, Covington, (985) 871-6674; www.carretasgrillrestaurant.com
See Harahan section for restaurant description.
Columbia Street Tap Room and Grill & Seiler Bar
434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-0899; www.columbiastreettaproom.com
A chili cheeseburger is an 8-ounce beef patty topped with chili, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, onions and mayonnaise and is served with french fries. No reservations. Tap Room: lunch Wed.-Mon., dinner Mon.-Sat. Seiler Bar: dinner Wed.-Sun. $$
Dakota Restaurant
629 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 892-3712; www.thedakotarestaurant.com
Grilled Gulf fish amandine is served with almonds, haricots verts and Steen's brown butter vinaigrette. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Del Porto Ristorante
501 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 875-1006; www.delportoristorante.com
Lasagna Bolognese features house-made spinach pasta, bechamel, Bolognese sauce and house-made ricotta and mozzarella. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
DiCristina’s Italian and Seafood Restaurant
810 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 875-0160; www.dicristinas.com
Soft-shell crab Emily features a fried crab on a bed of angel hair pasta with crawfish sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
DiMartino’s Famous New Orleans Muffulettas
700 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 276-6460; www.dimartinos.com
See West Bank — Algiers section for restaurant description.
Don’s Seafood
126 Lake Drive, Covington, (985) 327-7111; www.donsseafoodonline.com
See Metairie section for restaurant description.
Gallagher’s Grill
509 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 892-9992; www.gallaghersgrill.com
Pan-seared pompano is served with jumbo lump crabmeat and citrus beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Habanero’s
69305 Highway 21, Covington, (985) 871-8760; www.habaneroscovington.com
Mezcaleros tacos are filled with red snapper, mezcal glaze, avocado, pico de gallo, red cabbage, lettuce and feta cheese. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Isabella’s Pizzeria
70452 Highway 21, Suite 500, Covington, (985) 875-7620; www.isabellaspizzeria.net
A shrimp pesto pizza includes Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onion, roasted garlic and pesto sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
La Carreta
812 Highway 190, Covington, (985) 400-5202; www.carretarestaurant.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
Lola
517 N. New Hampshire St., Covington, (985) 892-4992; www.lolacovington.com
Smoked pork ribs are served with fig preserve, pickled chilis and white barbecue sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu.-Sat. $$$
Meribo
326 N. Lee Lane, Covington, (985) 302-5533; www.meribopizza.com
A Rocket is a white sauce pizza topped with sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, roasted garlic and preserved lemon. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$
Nonna Randazzo’s Italian Bakery
2033 N. Highway 190, Suite 5, Covington, (985) 893-1488; www.nonnaskingcakes.com
A verdura cotta panino includes grilled zucchini, squash, eggplant, mushrooms, red pepper, feta and salsa on house-baked bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Oxlot 9
Southern Hotel, 428 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 400-5663; www.oxlot9.com
Barbecue royal red shrimp are served with polenta, burrata and a sauce of Abita Amber beer, rosemary, garlic and lemon. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
The Pizza Man of Covington
1248 Collins Blvd., Covington, (985) 892-9874; www.the-pizza-man.com
A vegetarian pie is topped with spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and garlic. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$
The Shack
1204 W. 21st Ave., Covington, (985) 888-6288; www.theshackcovington.com
A Pork Tower features two tortillas topped with house-smoked pork, cheese, pickled red onion, Fresno chili pepper, tomatillo salsa and Caribbean Thunder and cilantro-crema sauces. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Sweet Daddy’s BBQ
420 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 898-2166; www.sweetdaddysbarbq.com
For a Friday special, fried catfish is served with two sides such as barbecue beans, corn, potato salad, fried okra, coleslaw or fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
Vazquez Seafood & Po-boy Restaurant
515 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 893-9336; www.vazquezpoboy.com
A breaded pork chop comes with mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Fri. $$
Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar
69796 Stirling Blvd., Covington, (985) 900-2234; www.walk-ons.com
See CBD section for restaurant description.
HAMMOND
Cate Street Seafood Station
308 S. Cate St., Hammond, (985) 340-3891; www.catestreet308.com
An 8-ounce yellowfin tuna steak is seared with a wasabi pea crust and served with wasabi aioli, ponzu sauce and sweet soy reduction. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
MADISONVILLE
Keith Young’s Steakhouse
165 Highway 21, Madisonville, (985) 845-9940; www.keithyoungs.net
A house-cut 14-ounce filet mignon is served with a baked potato, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes or sauteed green beans. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$$
MANDEVILLE
The Barley Oak
2101 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, (985) 727-7420; www.thebarleyoak.com
A Cajun sausage platter includes a hot sausage, andouille, alligator sausage and Creole mustard dipping sauce. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $
The Beach House Bar & Grill
124 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 624-9331; www.beachhousemandeville.com
An Aloha burger is topped with grilled pineapple, Swiss cheese, lettuce and teriyaki sauce and served with a side. No reservations. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Bistro Byronz
1901 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 951-7595; www.bistrobyronzmandeville.com
Cajun shrimp and fried eggplant pasta features shrimp in Cajun-seasoned cream sauce over angel hair pasta. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Bosco’s Italian Cafe
2040 Highway 59, Mandeville, (985) 624-5066; www.boscositalian.com
Fish Giovanna features a pan-fried fillet topped with crabmeat, artichokes, mushrooms and lemon-butter-cream sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Coscino’s Italian Grill
1809 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 727-4984; www.coscinositaliangrill.com
Chicken Parmesan features fried chicken topped with red gravy and mozzarella cheese served with pasta and house-baked bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Fazzio’s Restaurant
1841 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 624-9704; www.fazziosrestaurant.com
Veal Anne features veal sauteed with mushrooms, artichoke hearts and capers in cream sauce and is served over pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Gio’s Villa Vancheri
690 Lafitte St., Mandeville, (985) 624-2597; www.facebook.com/giosvillavancheri
Orecchio di elefante is a pounded and breaded veal chop sauteed with clarified butter and herbs and served with arugula. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Isabella’s Pizzeria
2660 Florida St., Mandeville, (985) 674-5700; www.isabellaspizzeria.net
See Northshore — Covington section for restaurant description.
La Carreta
1200 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, (985) 624-2990; www.carretarestaurant.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
La Madeleine
3434 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 626-7004; www.lamadeleine.com
See Carrollton/University section for restaurant description.
The Lakehouse
2025 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, (985) 626-3006; www.lakehousecuisine.com
Pan-seared scallops are served with sweet potatoes, hazelnuts, bourbon brown butter and fried leeks. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sun. Checks accepted. $$$
Little Tokyo
590 Asbury Drive, Mandeville, (985) 727-1532
A crunchy Phoenix roll features spicy tuna, salmon, avocado, mango, misago, spicy mayonnaise and pepper tuna. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Mandina’s Restaurant
Azalea Shopping Center, 4240 Highway 22, Mandeville, (985) 674-9883; www.mandinasrestaurant.com
See Mid-City section for restaurant description.
Nonna Randazzo’s Italian Bakery
22022 Marshall Road, Mandeville, (985) 898-2444; www.nonnaskingcakes.com
The bakery makes king cakes, cupcakes, pastries, cookies, pies and petits fours. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat. $
Nuvolari’s Ristorante
246 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 626-5619; www.nuvolaris.com
Sauteed scallops, shrimp and crabmeat are served with sherry cream sauce or spicy marinara over linguine with warm bread and soup or salad. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Checks accepted. $$$
Old Rail Brewing Company
639 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 612-1828; www.oldrailbrewing.com
Buffalo oysters are fried oysters tossed in Old Rail hot sauce and served with pickled blue cheese, green onions and radish. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$
Pat Gallagher’s 527
527 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 778-2820; www.gallaghers527restaurant.com
See Gallagher’s Grill in Northshore — Covington section for restaurant description.
Rusty Pelican
500 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 778-0364; www.sippinstation.com
A Pontchartrain Pickle burger is a half-pound patty topped with melted cheddar and fried pickles. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat. $
Trey Yuen Cuisine of China
600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 626-4476; www.treyyuen.com
Tong Cho trout is a deep-fried boneless whole fish served with sweet and spicy hot pepper-garlic sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner daily. $$
Whole Foods Market
3450 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 231-3328; www.wholefoodsmarket.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
SLIDELL
Carreta’s Grill
137 Taos St., Slidell, (985) 847-0020; www.carretasgrillrestaurant.com
See Harahan section for restaurant description.
Gallagher’s on Front Street
2306 Front St., Slidell, (985) 326-8350; www.gallaghersfrontstreet.com
See Gallagher’s Grill in Northshore — Covington for restaurant description. Reservations recommended. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
KY’s Olde Towne Bicycle Shop Restaurant
2267 Carey St., Slidell, (985) 641-1911; www.kysoldetowne.com
Roast beef cooked in house fills a po-boy and is dressed with lettuce and tomato. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat. $$
Middendorf’s
1951 Oak Harbor Blvd., Slidell, (985) 771-7777; www.middendorfsrestaurant.com
See Kenner and Beyond section for restaurant description.
Palmettos on the Bayou
1901 Bayou Lane, Slidell, (985) 643-0050; www.palmettosrestaurant.com
Deep-fried crawfish beignets are served with spicy aioli. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$
Southside Cafe
3154 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-6133; www.southsidecafe.net
A muffuletta includes ham, mortadella, Genoa salami, melted provolone cheese and olive salad on a seeded roll. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$