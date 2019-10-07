Northshore Bound: Dining_lowres (copy)

Burgers are served dressed at the Abita Brew Pub.

ABITA SPRINGS

Abita Brew Pub

72011 Holly St., Abita Springs, (985) 892-5837; www.abitabrewpub.com

Crawfish etouffee is served with a fried catfish fillet and rice. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Chompers BBQ Den

69399 Highway 59, Abita Springs, (985) 892-0205; www.chompersbbqden.com

A smoked pulled pork sandwich is topped with coleslaw and served with a side such as potato salad, coleslaw or baked beans. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sat. $


COVINGTON

Acme Oyster House

1202 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 246-6155; www.acmeoyster.com

Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant

1958 N. Highway 190, Suite A, Covington, (985) 867-8292; www.albashabr.com

Buster’s Place Restaurant & Oyster Bar

519 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 809-3880; www.bustersplaceonline.com

A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, oysters, catfish, fries, corn fritters, salad and tartar and cocktail sauces. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Carreta’s Grill

70380 Highway 21, Covington, (985) 871-6674; www.carretasgrillrestaurant.com

Columbia Street Tap Room and Grill & Seiler Bar

434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-0899; www.columbiastreettaproom.com

A chili cheeseburger is an 8-ounce beef patty topped with chili, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, onions and mayonnaise and is served with french fries. No reservations. Tap Room: lunch Wed.-Mon., dinner Mon.-Sat. Seiler Bar: dinner Wed.-Sun. $$

Dakota Restaurant

629 N. Highway 190, Covington, (985) 892-3712; www.thedakotarestaurant.com

Grilled Gulf fish amandine is served with almonds, haricots verts and Steen's brown butter vinaigrette. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Del Porto Ristorante

501 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 875-1006; www.delportoristorante.com

Lasagna Bolognese features house-made spinach pasta, bechamel, Bolognese sauce and house-made ricotta and mozzarella. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

DiCristina’s Italian and Seafood Restaurant

810 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 875-0160; www.dicristinas.com

Soft-shell crab Emily features a fried crab on a bed of angel hair pasta with crawfish sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

DiMartino’s Famous New Orleans Muffulettas

700 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 276-6460; www.dimartinos.com

Don’s Seafood

126 Lake Drive, Covington, (985) 327-7111; www.donsseafoodonline.com

Gallagher’s Grill

509 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 892-9992; www.gallaghersgrill.com

Pan-seared pompano is served with jumbo lump crabmeat and citrus beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Habanero’s

69305 Highway 21, Covington, (985) 871-8760; www.habaneroscovington.com

Mezcaleros tacos are filled with red snapper, mezcal glaze, avocado, pico de gallo, red cabbage, lettuce and feta cheese. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Isabella’s Pizzeria

70452 Highway 21, Suite 500, Covington, (985) 875-7620; www.isabellaspizzeria.net

A shrimp pesto pizza includes Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onion, roasted garlic and pesto sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

La Carreta

812 Highway 190, Covington, (985) 400-5202; www.carretarestaurant.com

Lola

517 N. New Hampshire St., Covington, (985) 892-4992; www.lolacovington.com

Smoked pork ribs are served with fig preserve, pickled chilis and white barbecue sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Thu.-Sat. $$$

Meribo

326 N. Lee Lane, Covington, (985) 302-5533; www.meribopizza.com

A Rocket is a white sauce pizza topped with sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, roasted garlic and preserved lemon. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$

Nonna Randazzo’s Italian Bakery

2033 N. Highway 190, Suite 5, Covington, (985) 893-1488; www.nonnaskingcakes.com

A verdura cotta panino includes grilled zucchini, squash, eggplant, mushrooms, red pepper, feta and salsa on house-baked bread. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $

Oxlot 9

Southern Hotel, 428 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 400-5663; www.oxlot9.com

Barbecue royal red shrimp are served with polenta, burrata and a sauce of Abita Amber beer, rosemary, garlic and lemon. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$

The Pizza Man of Covington

1248 Collins Blvd., Covington, (985) 892-9874; www.the-pizza-man.com

A vegetarian pie is topped with spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and garlic. Delivery available. No reservations. Dinner daily. $$

The Shack

1204 W. 21st Ave., Covington, (985) 888-6288; www.theshackcovington.com

A Pork Tower features two tortillas topped with house-smoked pork, cheese, pickled red onion, Fresno chili pepper, tomatillo salsa and Caribbean Thunder and cilantro-crema sauces. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$

Sweet Daddy’s BBQ

420 S. Tyler St., Covington, (985) 898-2166; www.sweetdaddysbarbq.com

For a Friday special, fried catfish is served with two sides such as barbecue beans, corn, potato salad, fried okra, coleslaw or fries. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

Vazquez Seafood & Po-boy Restaurant

515 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 893-9336; www.vazquezpoboy.com

A breaded pork chop comes with mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Fri. $$

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar

69796 Stirling Blvd., Covington, (985) 900-2234; www.walk-ons.com

HAMMOND

Cate Street Seafood Station

308 S. Cate St., Hammond, (985) 340-3891; www.catestreet308.com

An 8-ounce yellowfin tuna steak is seared with a wasabi pea crust and served with wasabi aioli, ponzu sauce and sweet soy reduction. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$


MADISONVILLE

Keith Young’s Steakhouse

165 Highway 21, Madisonville, (985) 845-9940; www.keithyoungs.net

A house-cut 14-ounce filet mignon is served with a baked potato, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes or sauteed green beans. Reservations recommended. Lunch Wed.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$$

 

MANDEVILLE

The Barley Oak

2101 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, (985) 727-7420; www.thebarleyoak.com

A Cajun sausage platter includes a hot sausage, andouille, alligator sausage and Creole mustard dipping sauce. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $

The Beach House Bar & Grill

124 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 624-9331; www.beachhousemandeville.com

An Aloha burger is topped with grilled pineapple, Swiss cheese, lettuce and teriyaki sauce and served with a side. No reservations. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner daily. $

Bistro Byronz

1901 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 951-7595; www.bistrobyronzmandeville.com

Cajun shrimp and fried eggplant pasta features shrimp in Cajun-seasoned cream sauce over angel hair pasta. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Bosco’s Italian Cafe

2040 Highway 59, Mandeville, (985) 624-5066; www.boscositalian.com

Fish Giovanna features a pan-fried fillet topped with crabmeat, artichokes, mushrooms and lemon-butter-cream sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Coscino’s Italian Grill

1809 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 727-4984; www.coscinositaliangrill.com

Chicken Parmesan features fried chicken topped with red gravy and mozzarella cheese served with pasta and house-baked bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

Fazzio’s Restaurant

1841 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 624-9704; www.fazziosrestaurant.com

Veal Anne features veal sauteed with mushrooms, artichoke hearts and capers in cream sauce and is served over pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

Gio’s Villa Vancheri

690 Lafitte St., Mandeville, (985) 624-2597; www.facebook.com/giosvillavancheri

Orecchio di elefante is a pounded and breaded veal chop sauteed with clarified butter and herbs and served with arugula. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Isabella’s Pizzeria

2660 Florida St., Mandeville, (985) 674-5700; www.isabellaspizzeria.net

La Carreta

1200 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, (985) 624-2990; www.carretarestaurant.com

La Madeleine

3434 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 626-7004; www.lamadeleine.com

The Lakehouse

2025 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, (985) 626-3006; www.lakehousecuisine.com

Pan-seared scallops are served with sweet potatoes, hazelnuts, bourbon brown butter and fried leeks. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sun. Checks accepted. $$$

Little Tokyo

590 Asbury Drive, Mandeville, (985) 727-1532

A crunchy Phoenix roll features spicy tuna, salmon, avocado, mango, misago, spicy mayonnaise and pepper tuna. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Mandina’s Restaurant

Azalea Shopping Center, 4240 Highway 22, Mandeville, (985) 674-9883; www.mandinasrestaurant.com

Nonna Randazzo’s Italian Bakery

22022 Marshall Road, Mandeville, (985) 898-2444; www.nonnaskingcakes.com

The bakery makes king cakes, cupcakes, pastries, cookies, pies and petits fours. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sat. $

Nuvolari’s Ristorante

246 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 626-5619; www.nuvolaris.com

Sauteed scallops, shrimp and crabmeat are served with sherry cream sauce or spicy marinara over linguine with warm bread and soup or salad. Reservations recommended. Dinner daily. Checks accepted. $$$

Old Rail Brewing Company

639 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 612-1828; www.oldrailbrewing.com

Buffalo oysters are fried oysters tossed in Old Rail hot sauce and served with pickled blue cheese, green onions and radish. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$

Pat Gallagher’s 527

527 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 778-2820; www.gallaghers527restaurant.com

Rusty Pelican

500 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 778-0364; www.sippinstation.com

A Pontchartrain Pickle burger is a half-pound patty topped with melted cheddar and fried pickles. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat. $

Trey Yuen Cuisine of China

600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, (985) 626-4476; www.treyyuen.com

Tong Cho trout is a deep-fried boneless whole fish served with sweet and spicy hot pepper-garlic sauce. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner daily. $$

Whole Foods Market

3450 Highway 190, Mandeville, (985) 231-3328; www.wholefoodsmarket.com

SLIDELL

Carreta’s Grill

137 Taos St., Slidell, (985) 847-0020; www.carretasgrillrestaurant.com

Gallagher’s on Front Street

2306 Front St., Slidell, (985) 326-8350; www.gallaghersfrontstreet.com

See Gallagher’s Grill in Northshore — Covington for restaurant description. Reservations recommended. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

KY’s Olde Towne Bicycle Shop Restaurant

2267 Carey St., Slidell, (985) 641-1911; www.kysoldetowne.com

Roast beef cooked in house fills a po-boy and is dressed with lettuce and tomato. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Mon. and Wed.-Sat. $$

Middendorf’s

1951 Oak Harbor Blvd., Slidell, (985) 771-7777; www.middendorfsrestaurant.com

Palmettos on the Bayou

1901 Bayou Lane, Slidell, (985) 643-0050; www.palmettosrestaurant.com

Deep-fried crawfish beignets are served with spicy aioli. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$

Southside Cafe

3154 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, (985) 643-6133; www.southsidecafe.net

A muffuletta includes ham, mortadella, Genoa salami, melted provolone cheese and olive salad on a seeded roll. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

 

