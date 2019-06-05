If you're sick of summer heat already (what? summer hasn't even started yet? get outta here!), there's an event for you this weekend, when the local edition of the 11th annual Naked Bike Ride will push off from Markey Park in the Bywater at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8.

"How bare is that? How dare is that? It's all up to you," according to the event's Facebook page. "You decide what you are comfortable with. No one is excluded or discriminated against based on levels of clothing, body paint, or anything else for that matter!"

You'll find out where it rolls on Saturday afternoon, but previous Naked Bike Rides have gone through the Faubourg Marigny and onto Decatur Street, giving tourists something to look at while they spill beignet sugar all over their shirts.

But there's a serious message here, according to organizers: "Our mission is to take to the streets riding nude as the best way of defending our dignity as humans on bikes. We expose just how vulnerable we are as cyclist on our own city streets. We also ride to protest the world's oil dependency, mainly cars, that negatively impacts the environment on this planet. Cycling promotes body awareness. And by cycling naked we declare our confidence in the beauty and individuality of our bodies and the bicycle's place as a catalyst for change in the future of sustainability, transport, community and recreation."

Skaters, joggers and others are welcome to join the parade — just no motorized vehicles.

Be aware, though: Saturday's forecast calls for thunderstorms in the New Orleans area.