THUMBS UP
Hancock Whitney
donated $200,000 to create relief accounts for those affected by Hurricane Michael, which made landfall on the Florida Panhandle Oct. 11. The bank also is waiving ATM fees in the affected areas for its clients and allowing non-customers to use its ATMs without a service charge.
THUMBS UP
Emeril Lagasse
cooked dinner for about 700 first responders, including some from the Louisiana Urban Search & Rescue Task Force, who were helping people in the areas devastated by Hurricane Michael. Lagasse was working with chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen, which mobilized in Puerto Rico last year to help people affected by Hurricane Maria.
THUMBS UP
Twelve authors
who created a boxed set of mysteries titled "Summer Snoops and Cozy Crimes: 12 Mysteries for the Dog Days of Summer" presented a check for $3,000 to the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter (JPAS). Colleen Mooney, who runs a breed rescue in New Orleans and is one of the authors, selected JPAS as one of two animal welfare shelter recipients from sales of the set. The other is in Washington, D.C.