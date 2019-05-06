THUMBS UP

Jessica B. Harris

was inducted into the James Beard Foundation Cookbook Hall of Fame at a ceremony in New York at the end of April. Harris is the author of cookbooks and memoirs about the African-American historical experience, including “Iron Pots and Wooden Spoons: Africa’s Gifts to New World Cooking” and “High on the Hog.” She is a board member of the Ogden Museum of Southern Art and an advisory board member of the Southern Food and Beverage Museum.

THUMBS UP

Robert Fieseler

won an Edgar Award from the Mystery Writers of America for “Tinderbox,” his nonfiction accounting of the 1973 fire at the UpStairs Lounge in the French Quarter, which killed 32 people. It was the biggest single loss of life in an American gay bar until the 2016 shooting at the Orlando, Florida nightclub Pulse. After completing “Tinderbox,” Fieseler has moved to New Orleans.

THUMBS UP

Emily Leitzinger

was named the Greater New Orleans Champion of 2019 by Volunteer Louisiana and the Volunteer Louisiana Foundation at its annual Champion of Service Awards gala earlier this month. Leitzinger volunteers at the Crescent City Cafe and hosts “Voluntold Ya!,” a weekly radio show spotlighting local nonprofit organizations, on WHIV-FM.