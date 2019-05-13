THUMBS UP

Phillip Youmans,

a 19-year-old graduate of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), won the top prize at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival for “Burning Cane,” a feature film starring Wendell Pierce that Youmans made as a high school senior with help from fellow NOCCA students. He was the youngest person ever to enter the prestigious festival, let alone win, and the first black filmmaker to take the top prize. Youmans, who now is studying at New York University, received an award of $20,000.

Kelly Fields

was named America’s Outstanding Pastry Chef at the 2019 James Beard Foundation Awards for Excellence last week in Chicago. Fields had worked with chef Susan Spicer and as a pastry chef at Restaurant August worked in various restaurants in New Orleans before opening her own spot, Willa Jean, in the Warehouse District in 2015.

Beau Box

rented out an entire suburban Chicago movie theater for special needs children to watch a screening of “Ugly Dolls” after a special needs child with dwarfism and cervical spine issues was asked to leave an earlier showing of “Dumbo” for being disruptive. Box is the head of Beau Box Real Estate in New Orleans.