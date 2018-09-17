THUMBS UP
Entergy
provided a $2 million grant to Southern University in Baton Rouge last week to support classroom and lab improvements for the college’s engineering program. It also will provide internship and mentoring programs for students at the utility. Gov. John Bel Edwards also announced the state would be providing a $2 million match for Southern University.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
Kenner mayor Ben Zahn
ignited a firestorm by issuing a memo banning the city’s booster clubs from buying Nike gear, joining those who are boycotting the company for its support of Colin Kaepernick. At least one member of the Kenner City Council objected, Zahn had to back down in embarrassment and LaToya Cantrell and the entire City Council issued statements condemning the unnecessarily divisive action.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
continued his ongoing self-promotion tour with a particularly rancid move last week when he used 9/11 as a pretext to tweet “Remember Benghazi” — a tragedy that had nothing to do with the 2001 attack on America. The loss of four lives at the American consulate in Libya in 2012 has been used as a cudgel by the far right to attack then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was cleared of culpability in a months-long House Select Committee investigation. Landry managed to dishonor the heroes and victims of both 9/11 and Benghazi — but most of all he embarrassed himself.