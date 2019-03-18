THUMBS UP
Jinx Coleman Broussard
was named the Scripps Howard Foundation’s Teacher of the Year. Broussard has been a professor at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication since 2006. While in New Orleans, she was director of university relations at Dillard University, director of public information for the City of New Orleans and press secretary to New Orleans Mayor Sidney J. Barthelemy for nearly his entire term.
THUMBS UP
Winn-Dixie
gave $52,184 to the Ochsner Hospital for Children. The money was raised with customer contributions, a portion of king cake sales during Carnival season and funds from Winn-Dixie Gives, the supermarket chain’s charitable arm. Over the last two Mardi Gras seasons, Winn-Dixie has awarded the hospital more than $100,000, according to a press release.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
pulled one of his reelection stunts on March 13, leading a discussion of the state House criminal justice committee about the death penalty that seemed more an orchestrated opportunity to bash his frequent foe Gov. John Bel Edwards. Louisiana’s last execution was in 2010. They were halted by a federal judge pending litigation. Equally important, the legally required drugs for executions in Louisiana aren’t currently available. (See “Commentary,” p.9.)