THUMBS UP
Kevin Hart,
in association with the United Negro College Fund and KIPP, has provided four scholarships to New Orleans students as part of the actor-comedian's "Help From the Hart" charity. Jamaya Wilson, a junior at Dillard University, along with Xavier University students Lauryn Williams, a freshman, and juniors Daja Brooks and Mack Williams Jr., joined 14 other students across the U.S. as scholarship recipients. "This is just the beginning," Hart said in a statement. "Trust me when I tell you there are a lot more kids who want to go to college who don't have the money to make it happen."
THUMBS UP
Judy Perry Martinez,
a New Orleans lawyer affiliated with Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn LLP, was named president-elect of the American Bar Association last week. Martinez is a co-founder of the local Pro Bono Project, and has received awards for her work with the LGBT community and capital defense advocacy. She takes office in 2019.
THUMBS DOWN
The Hayride,
the Baton Rouge-based conservative website, last week referred to anti-gun activist David Hogg as "Mini-Hitler" in a headline and story after he protested outside the Fairfax, Virginia headquarters of the National Rifle Association. It not only was an insult to Hogg, one of the survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting, but also to the memory of anyone who suffered under the real Adolf Hitler, who killed millions before and during World War II.