THUMBS UP
State agriculture regulators
finally approved Louisiana's first batch of medical cannabis for release to pharmacies last week, after repeated delays in making it available to patients. CBD products are expected to be released to pharmacies on Tuesday, Aug. 6. The latest news reflects the state Department of Agriculture and Forestry completing its tests of random samples of marijuana tincture produced by LSU and its CBD contractor, GB Sciences Louisiana.
THUMBS UP
Drew Brees
showed his trademark class in welcoming Zion Williamson to the New Orleans Pelicans, saying that he wanted to be a mentor to the 19-year-old basketball phenom. Williamson and Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry have spent time with the New Orleans Saints at training camp.
THUMBS UP
Dean Wilson,
founder of the group Atchafalaya Basinkeeprs, was named one of 20 worldwide “Waterkeeper Warriors” by the magazine Waterkeeper Alliance. Among Wilson’s achievements was ending the logging of cypress trees for mulch and encouraging major retailers to sell only cypress mulch that had been sustainably harvested.