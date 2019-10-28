THUMBS UP
The Rex Organization and the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club
donated $10,000 to the New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy (NOMMA) and McDonogh 35 Senior High School. Students joined krewe officials and others at Rex’s float den on South Claiborne Avenue for the presentation.
THUMBS UP
Parisite Skatepark,
the public skateboard park in Gentilly under Interstate 610, won a silver medal in the Rudy Bruner Awards for Urban Excellence, a design award “recognizing transformative places that contribute to the economic, environmental and social vitality of American cities.” Parisite opened in 2015.
THUMBS UP
DRI,
a professional association of 20,000 defense attorneys, held its annual meeting in New Orleans, where it partnered with HandsOn New Orleans to provide 1,000 backpacks to New Orleans foster children. The backpacks, assembled by DRI members during its conference, contained stuffed animals, grooming products, toys and other items.