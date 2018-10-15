THUMBS UP
Nike
awarded a $20,000 grant to ELEVATE New Orleans, a nonprofit that helps disadvantaged student athletes with academic and social development through tutoring, mentorship and other programs. According to ELEVATE, since 2009 the group’s leadership program has sent 100 percent of alumni to college on full or partial scholarships.
THUMBS UP
Steven Kennedy,
a music teacher at Morris Jeff Community School, was chosen by the National Association for Music Education to draft a curriculum of music education with materials from the Library of Congress. Kennedy will visit Washington D.C. this month to meet with librarians and spend the next year crafting the curriculum with several other educators from around the country.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
The NFL Network’s
Maurice Jones-Drew and other analysts disparaged New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees after the future Hall of Famer broke the league career passing yardage record, saying it was a “record breaking play, but not a ‘wow’ type of play.” They also claimed Brees did “nothing spectacular.” By contrast, former President Barack Obama summed up Saints fans’ feelings when he congratulated No. 9 in a tweet and added, “Always a class act.” The NFL Network could learn a lot about class from Brees.